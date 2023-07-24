Swimmers flock to Nemrut Crater Lake amid festival

VAN
As part of the “Van Sea Swimming Festival,” organized by the Van Municipality to promote Lake Van and to boost tourism, professional swimmers have swum in Nemrut Crater Lake, Türkiye’s largest crater lake.

The festival, organized to increase the interest of local and foreign tourists in Lake Van and Nemrut Crater Lake, continued on its fourth day at the 2,500-altitude crater lake in Tatvan District of the eastern province of Bitlis.

While the crowd swam in the crater lake, security forces took precautions around the region.

Meanwhile, nearly 200 athletes from other provinces of Türkiye came to Van to take part in the festival.

All participants of the festival came together at the Diving School in Edremit district and dived to see the world's largest microbialites located at the bottom of Lake Van, accompanied by professional divers.

Mehmet Nuri Bekiroğlu, head of the municipality’s Culture and Social Affairs Department, stated that the participation in the festival was quite high this year.

“This year we have increased our safety precautions. We have carried out activities to eliminate all kinds of adversities that might threaten the safety of the people. We keep expert rescue teams ready for any kind of accidents. Our main goal in holding this festival is to introduce the unique beauty of Van to people both in and outside the borders of our country.”

The festival ended on July 23 with another swimming event on Akdamar Island.

