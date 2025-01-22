Sweden says won’t support YPG, FETÖ at key security talks

ANKARA

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard has underscored once again the importance of ties with Türkiye, especially in regard to counterterrorism, stressing her country will not support terrorist organizations such as YPG and FETÖ.

Stenergard’s statement came at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan following their “Security Compact” meeting, a mechanism established after Türkiye’s approval of Swedish admission into NATO in 2024.

Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer also joined the meeting while Türkiye’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya had to skip it due to devastating fire disaster in the northwestern city of Bolu in Türkiye on Jan. 21.

“We have expressed that we will not support the organizations referred to as YPG, PYD and FETÖ by Türkiye in any way,” Stenergard said during the press conference. “We will continue to combat against organized crime that impact both Türkiye and Sweden."

Recalling that Türkiye and Sweden are now allies in NATO and subject to similar threats, including international terror, the Swedish minister vowed that they would work with Türkiye on security matters.

“Both countries have deployed liaison officers and our institutions have already begun working in a more efficient way,” she added.

Fidan, for his part, underlined that Sweden is an important partner and ally of Türkiye, recalling that they celebrated 100th anniversary of bilateral ties last year.

“Sweden’s membership to NATO has made the alliance more powerful. We believe that all the allies should act in line with the understanding of the indivisibility of security and 360-degree security,” he said.

On counterterrorism cooperation, Fidan informed that the Swedish delegation has presented a road map on the fight against terrorism in all its forms, saying “Our meetings will continue. We expect the implementation of these steps. We, as Türkiye, will continue to support Sweden in its efforts to combat terrorism.”

Turkish and Swedish top diplomats also discussed regional developments, including the ongoing Russian occupation of Ukraine, the truce between Israel and Hamas and developments in Syria.

Fidan underlined the importance of the engagement with the new administration in Syria which is trying to provide peace and prosperity to the people after 13-year civil war that killed more than one million.

The Turkish minister called on the EU to back the new administration’s efforts to this end and lift the sanctions on the country.