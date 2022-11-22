Sweden, Finland should increase cooperation against terrorism: NATO Chief

STOCKHOLM

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stated that Sweden and Finland should strengthen their laws on terrorism and increase their cooperation with NATO, including Türkiye, in the fight against terrorism and terrorist organizations such as the PKK.

Speaking to Swedish state television SVT, Stoltenberg emphasized that Sweden and Finland should revise and strengthen their laws on combating terrorist organizations such as the PKK.

The two countries should increase their cooperation with NATO, including Türkiye, he added.

“Türkiye is concerned as the country is the NATO member most exposed to terrorist attacks. Türkiye has the right to defend itself against terrorist attacks,” Stoltenberg pointed out.

Stating that it is “normal” for it to take time to approve the applications for Sweden and Finland to join NATO, Stoltenberg noted that 28 of the 30 member states have already given the green light to the two Scandinavian countries.

Stoltenberg added that it would be abnormal if Sweden’s and Finland’s application to join NATO “proceeds too fast.”

Finland and Sweden dropped decades of military non-alignment and scrambled to become NATO members in May after Russia invaded Ukraine.