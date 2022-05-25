Sweden, Finland delegations in Turkey for NATO talks

ANKARA

Delegations from Sweden and Finland were scheduled on May 25 to hold talks in Ankara with senior Turkish officials in an effort to overcome Turkey’s objections to their historic bids to join the NATO alliance.

Sweden and Finland submitted their written applications to join NATO last week in a move that marks one of the biggest geopolitical ramifications of Russia’s war in Ukraine _ and which could rewrite Europe’s security map.

Turkey has said it opposes the two Nordic countries’ membership in the military alliance, citing grievances with Sweden’s _ and a to a lesser extent Finland’s _ support to PKK terror organization.

It also accuses the two of imposing arms exports restrictions on Turkey and refusing to extradite terrorists.

Turkey’s objections have dampened Stockholm’s and Helsinki’s hopes for their quick membership in NATO amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and puts the trans-Atlantic alliance’s credibility at stake. All 30 NATO members must agree to admit new members.

The Swedish and Finnish delegations are poised to take up Turkey’s grievances with Ibrahim Kalın, the spokesman of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal. The Swedish delegation would be headed by state secretary Oscar Stenstrom while Jukka Salovaara, the foreign ministry undersecretary, would lead the Finnish delegation, Turkish officials have said.

Speaking Tuesday before a meeting of the Council of the Baltic Sea States, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Russia had left Sweden and Finland “no choice” but to join NATO.

She said Germany would support the two countries’ membership, calling it “a real gain” for the military alliance.

Turkey this week listed five “concrete assurances” it is demanding from Sweden, including what it said was “termination of political support for terrorism,” an “elimination of the source of terrorism financing,” and the “cessation of arms support” to the banned PKK and the YPG- the Syrian offshoot of PKK. The demands also called for the lifting of arms sanctions against Turkey and global cooperation against terrorism.