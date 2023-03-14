SVB collapse a headache for US Fed before rate decision

SVB collapse a headache for US Fed before rate decision

WASHINGTON
SVB collapse a headache for US Fed before rate decision

The dramatic implosion of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last week could bring the Federal Reserve’s current cycle of interest rate hikes to an end far sooner than many analysts expected.

Traders and analysts who had previously predicted that the Fed would increase the pace of hikes to tackle inflation have now dialed back their expectations, with some saying the U.S. central bank will hold its benchmark rate next week due to the troubles in the banking sector.

Last week’s collapse of SVB and New York-based Signature Bank marked the biggest banking failures since the 2008 global financial crisis.

It has left the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in an unenviable position as it looks to tackle above-target inflation and hot economic data without adding to the ongoing rout of some banking stocks.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo now predict the Fed will end its hiking cycle on March 22, while economists at JP Morgan and Oxford Economics see the FOMC voting for a smaller quarter-percentage-point hike.

America’s top finance officials unveiled a series of measures over the weekend aimed at restoring confidence in the banking sector and settling turbulent markets.

The Treasury, Fed, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation set out plans to ensure SVB’s customers would be able to access all their deposits in the bank.

Signature Bank would also be “made whole,” they said in a joint statement on March 12.

The Federal Reserve also introduced a new lending tool for banks to try and prevent a repeat of SVB’s swift collapse, when a bad financial report led concerned customers to rapidly withdraw their funds, causing a liquidity crisis.

But while the U.S. has moved to protect customers’ deposits, it won’t be bailing out the bank’s investors, President Joe Biden told reporters on March 13.

“They knowingly took a risk and when the risks didn’t pay off, investors lose their money. That’s how capitalism works,” he said.

March 12’s announcement was well received by the financial markets, with the Nasdaq closing up 0.45 percent on March 13.

But investors continued to shun banking stocks on Monday, and analysts remain concerned about the broader fallout from SVB’s collapse.

“The rapid tightening in financial conditions alongside the uncertainty of the situation makes us lean toward the FOMC taking a pause from its hiking campaign at its upcoming meeting on March 22,” Wells Fargo economists wrote in a recent note to investors.

Those leaning towards a 25-basis-point hike next week, such as JP Morgan’s Michael Feroli, said the Fed should be able to tackle both the uncertainty in the financial markets and above-target inflation.

“If they indeed have used the right tool to address financial contagion risks [time will tell], then they can also use the right tool to continue to address inflation risks, higher interest rates,” he said.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone

Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone

    Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone

  2. CHP leader calls on gov’t for incentives in quake-hit provinces

    CHP leader calls on gov’t for incentives in quake-hit provinces

  3. Buildings in Malataya heavily ruined from inside after quakes

    Buildings in Malataya heavily ruined from inside after quakes

  4. Linking F-16s sale with Nordic states’ NATO bids ‘illogical’: Kalın

    Linking F-16s sale with Nordic states’ NATO bids ‘illogical’: Kalın

  5. People’s Alliance in talks with parties for cooperation in polls

    People’s Alliance in talks with parties for cooperation in polls
Recommended
Quake concerns hit ready-to-wear trade

Quake concerns hit ready-to-wear trade
Saudi unveils new airline to compete with Gulf rivals

Saudi unveils new airline to compete with Gulf rivals
EU ‘should cut costs or see businesses flee’

EU ‘should cut costs or see businesses flee’
Americans can have confidence in banking system: Biden

Americans can 'have confidence' in banking system: Biden
Online betting begins in sports-crazed Massachusetts

Online betting begins in sports-crazed Massachusetts
From wine country to London, bank’s failure shakes worldwide

From wine country to London, bank’s failure shakes worldwide
WORLD North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, Seoul says

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, Seoul says

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles Tuesday, Seoul said, Pyongyang's second launch in three days and the first since South Korea and the United States began their largest joint military drills in five years.

ECONOMY Saudi unveils new airline to compete with Gulf rivals

Saudi unveils new airline to compete with Gulf rivals

Saudi Arabia announced on March 12 the creation of a new national airline, part of a plan to turn Riyadh into a global aviation hub rivalling regional leaders like Dubai and Doha.

SPORTS Türkiye wins Three-Cushion World Cup

Türkiye wins Three-Cushion World Cup

Türkiye’s national billiard team defeated Sweden in the final of the UMB World Three-Cushion Championship for National Teams, achieving this success for the third time in a row.