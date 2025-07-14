Suspended mayor gets release decision in terror case, remains behind bars

Suspended mayor gets release decision in terror case, remains behind bars

ISTANBUL
Suspended mayor gets release decision in terror case, remains behind bars

An Istanbul court on July 14 ordered the release of the suspended mayor of the Esenyurt district, Ahmet Özer, over his alleged terrorism ties, but he remains jailed due to a separate corruption investigation.

Özer from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) was arrested in late 2024 on allegations of ties to the PKK terrorist organization and subsequently removed from office. A government-appointed trustee was installed to manage the municipality.

During the second hearing of this case on July 14, the court ruled for Özer’s release. Having been detained since Oct. 30, 2024, he was placed under travel restrictions, barring him from leaving the country or the city.

Despite this ruling, Özer will remain behind bars because of an arrest order linked to another corruption probe. In January, the court issued an arrest decision against Özer, as he faces charges of “bid-rigging” in relation to this investigation.

Local media also reported that since the final verdict in the terrorism case has not yet been issued, the trustee administration in Esenyurt Municipality is expected to continue to operate.

Özer is currently on trial for “membership in the PKK/KCK armed terrorist organization,” with a potential prison sentence of up to 15 years. The next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3.

Earlier on July 14, the court ruled to arrest a mayor from a different Istanbul district on corruption charges.

Şile Mayor Özgür Kabadayı was detained during an operation on July 10. After days of questioning, Kabadayı and four senior municipal officials were jailed pending trial.

This arrest marks the latest in a series of crackdowns on opposition-run municipalities. Since March, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and several other opposition mayors have been imprisoned over similar corruption allegations.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Nvidia says it will resume sales of H20 AI chips to China

Nvidia says it will resume sales of 'H20' AI chips to China
LATEST NEWS

  1. Nvidia says it will resume sales of 'H20' AI chips to China

    Nvidia says it will resume sales of 'H20' AI chips to China

  2. Trump gives Russia 50 days to make Ukraine deal

    Trump gives Russia 50 days to make Ukraine deal

  3. Türkiye-Qatar humanitarian pact to amplify joint global relief

    Türkiye-Qatar humanitarian pact to amplify joint global relief

  4. EU lauds Armenia's drive for South Caucasus stability, peace with neighbors

    EU lauds Armenia's drive for South Caucasus stability, peace with neighbors

  5. Türkiye urges dialogue to halt deadly clashes in southern Syria

    Türkiye urges dialogue to halt deadly clashes in southern Syria
Recommended
Türkiye-Qatar humanitarian pact to amplify joint global relief

Türkiye-Qatar humanitarian pact to amplify joint global relief
Türkiye urges dialogue to halt deadly clashes in southern Syria

Türkiye urges dialogue to halt deadly clashes in southern Syria
Two more juveniles indicted in killing of Minguzzi

Two more juveniles indicted in killing of Minguzzi
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of 2016 coup attempt

Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of 2016 coup attempt
DEM Party set to brief MHP, CHP on peace initiative

DEM Party set to brief MHP, CHP on peace initiative
8 detained in stock manipulation probe in Borsa Istanbul

8 detained in stock manipulation probe in Borsa Istanbul
WORLD Trump gives Russia 50 days to make Ukraine deal

Trump gives Russia 50 days to make Ukraine deal

U.S. President Donald Trump told Russia on Monday to end its Ukraine war within 50 days or face massive new economic sanctions, as he laid out plans for new infusions of weaponry for Kiev via NATO.
ECONOMY Nvidia says it will resume sales of H20 AI chips to China

Nvidia says it will resume sales of 'H20' AI chips to China

U.S. tech giant Nvidia said on Tuesday it will resume sales of its H20 artificial intelligence chips to China, after Washington pledged to remove licensing curbs that had put a stop to exports.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿