Suspended mayor gets release decision in terror case, remains behind bars

ISTANBUL

An Istanbul court on July 14 ordered the release of the suspended mayor of the Esenyurt district, Ahmet Özer, over his alleged terrorism ties, but he remains jailed due to a separate corruption investigation.

Özer from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) was arrested in late 2024 on allegations of ties to the PKK terrorist organization and subsequently removed from office. A government-appointed trustee was installed to manage the municipality.

During the second hearing of this case on July 14, the court ruled for Özer’s release. Having been detained since Oct. 30, 2024, he was placed under travel restrictions, barring him from leaving the country or the city.

Despite this ruling, Özer will remain behind bars because of an arrest order linked to another corruption probe. In January, the court issued an arrest decision against Özer, as he faces charges of “bid-rigging” in relation to this investigation.

Local media also reported that since the final verdict in the terrorism case has not yet been issued, the trustee administration in Esenyurt Municipality is expected to continue to operate.

Özer is currently on trial for “membership in the PKK/KCK armed terrorist organization,” with a potential prison sentence of up to 15 years. The next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3.

Earlier on July 14, the court ruled to arrest a mayor from a different Istanbul district on corruption charges.

Şile Mayor Özgür Kabadayı was detained during an operation on July 10. After days of questioning, Kabadayı and four senior municipal officials were jailed pending trial.

This arrest marks the latest in a series of crackdowns on opposition-run municipalities. Since March, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and several other opposition mayors have been imprisoned over similar corruption allegations.