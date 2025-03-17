Suspects stand trial in 1st hearing over landslide-hit İliç mine

ERZİNCAN

Judges on March 17 held the initial hearing for the suspects of a deadly mining disaster in the eastern province of Erzincan, 13 months after the landslide at a gold mine.

On Feb.13, 2024, a massive cyanide-laden tailings heap at the gold mine in the İliç district collapsed, trapping nine workers beneath it. Their remains were recovered months later following an extensive search operation involving heavy machinery and hundreds of personnel.

The media extensively covered the series of negligent actions that precipitated the fatal disaster at the mine, operated by U.S.-based SSR Mining and producing gold since December 2010 through its subsidiary, Anagold Mining.

The soil that slid during the calamity contained cyanide; a hazardous waste generated in the gold extraction process. The primary cause of the disaster was the excessive accumulation of waste material in the storage area, exacerbated by delayed precautions against cracks resulting from capacity overflow.

A total of 43 suspects, five of whom are in custody, are facing charges of "causing the death and injury of multiple people through negligence" and "negligently polluting the environment."

Among the detained individuals is the Canadian executive of the company, Ian Ronald Guille.

According to the indictment, all suspects face sentences of two to 15 years in prison for “causing death and injury through negligence."

Additionally, the Canadian executive, along with two other suspects, is charged with negligently polluting the environment, with potential penalties ranging from fines to imprisonment from two months to a year if the pollution results in permanent damage to the land, water or air.

While no decision is expected to be reached at the first hearing, defense attorneys are preparing to challenge the allegations.

The hearing is being closely followed by main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Deputy Chair Deniz Yavuzyılmaz, CHP Erzincan MP Mustafa Sarıgül and representatives from various civil society organizations.