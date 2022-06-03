Suspects charged with funding PKK nabbed

ISTANBUL – Demirören News Agency

Security units have detained 22 out of some 28 suspects, linked to the Migration Monitoring Association in Istanbul, accused of funding the PKK terrorist organization with the money donated by some international institutions.

Within the scope an Istanbul-based investigation, detention warrants were issued for 28 suspects. Police in Istanbul, the capital Ankara, the eastern province of Malatya, the southwestern province of Muğla and the northwestern province of Kocaeli held simultaneous operations and detained 22 of the suspects.

According to the investigation, international organizations like the European Union and the United Nations have supplied money to the association to fund research about migration in Turkey.

However, these suspects “used these funds to fund the PKK terrorist organization.”

Istanbul police also searched the association’s center in the Şirinevler neighborhood and seized a number of documents.

Separately, police in the southeastern province of Mardin conducted an operation against the “youth structure” of the PKK.

Six suspects, charged with participating in clashes against the Turkish army in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır in 2015 and 2016, were detained on June 3.

Another operation was held late on June 2 in the western province of İzmir for suspects “praising terrorist activities on social media platforms.”

Seven suspects in six districts of the province were nabbed at their houses and many digital documents were seized.