Survivor recounts horror, tragedy of Kahramanmaraş school shooting

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

A student who survived a deadly school shooting in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş has described harrowing moments of panic and escape as violence unfolded inside the school, while parents across the country continue to express growing concern over school safety following a string of attacks.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, student Fatma İkra Çam recounted how students desperately tried to flee as gunfire erupted inside the building.

“I saw two people jumping out of the window. I jumped as well to escape. I was the third person to jump. People below barely managed to catch me, but I’m glad I jumped,” the student said.

The attack, which occurred on April 15, involved a 14-year-old student who entered his school armed and opened fire. The weapons belonged to his father, a former police officer.

Authorities said nine people were killed in the assault, including eight children aged 10 and 11, as well as a teacher.

Authorities said the 14-year-old perpetrator died at the scene, although the exact circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

Recalling the chaos inside the classroom, the survivor said gunfire continued as students attempted to escape.

“While we were jumping out, he was still shooting in another classroom. My leg hurt a lot. The vice principal helped move me away from the area and put us on a school bus,” Çam said.

The student said the experience has led to ongoing trauma, including nightmares and an inability to return to normal life.

“My psychology is badly affected. I see it in my dreams. Because of that sentence, I don’t want to go back to school. I can’t stay at home either, so I’m staying with my grandmother. I will return when I feel better and can forget what happened,” the student added.

The attacker told students in English, “There is no escape,” she noted.

The student also paid tribute to her mathematics teacher, Ayla, describing her as widely loved among students.

“She was very kind and explained math so well. Everyone liked her. I usually don’t like math, but thanks to her I started to enjoy it,” Çam expressed.

Meanwhile, local authorities rejected claims that the school had been permanently shut down following the attack. They stated that students would be temporarily transferred to other schools while investigations and safety assessments continue.

Police earlier revealed that the teenager had used an image on his WhatsApp profile referencing Elliot Rodger, who carried out a deadly attack in the United States in 2014.

Rodger, then 22, killed six people near the University of California Santa Barbara, before taking his own life. In a video released prior to the attack, he described his actions as “retribution” against women who had rejected him.

According to the father’s statement to authorities, the attacker had previously seen a psychologist and had been warned that he might have difficulties adapting to society, with recommendations for continued psychiatric follow-up.