Trump names inexperienced ally as intelligence director

Trump names inexperienced ally as intelligence director

WASHINGTON
Trump names inexperienced ally as intelligence director

(FILES) Bill Pulte, Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, on Jan. 9, 2026. (AFP)

President Donald Trump appointed a loyalist with no national security experience as head of U.S. intelligence on Tuesday — and said he would also retain his existing jobs overseeing federal housing and mortgage policies.

Federal Housing Finance Agency chief Bill Pulte — who is known for publicly attacking Trump's political enemies — was named as the acting director of national intelligence (DNI), replacing Tulsi Gabbard.

Gabbard, herself a controversial pick for the job, resigned in late May, ending a tenure that saw her appear to be at odds with Trump over his war on Iran.

The DNI — who heads the U.S. intelligence community and serves as the president's main advisor on intelligence issues — is legally required to have "extensive national security expertise," which Pulte lacks.

Trump hailed Pulte in a social media post announcing the appointment, saying he "has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets."

The president added that Pulte, who also leads mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, will continue to serve in his housing-related roles.

Pulte, 38, has been described by some U.S. media as the president's "attack dog."

Pulte has accused Democratic Senator Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James of falsifying documents on mortgage applications.

The Wall Street Journal reported that, according to an internal complaint at Fannie Mae, Pulte had improperly accessed the mortgage records of James and other Democratic officials.

A federal grand jury indicted James in October, but the case was dismissed without prejudice — which leaves open the possibility of the charges being filed again — a month later by a federal judge.

 

Pulte has also championed a mortgage fraud case against U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, based on which Trump attempted to fire the monetary policy maker. That case is pending before the Supreme Court.

The heir to a home-building fortune, Pulte has polarized many, even within Trump's circle, with his aggressive and public political actions.

U.S. Democratic lawmakers quickly took aim at Pulte's lack of experience and history of targeting Trump's opponents.

Mark Warner, the vice chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said Pulte appears to have been chosen "because the White House believes he will provide the narrative it wants, not the intelligence we need."

"The president has chosen an official who has demonstrated not just willingness but eagerness to use the authorities of government to pursue political retribution," Warner said.

Elizabeth Warren, the ranking member of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, said Pulte has spent the past year "abusing his authority to attack the president's perceived political enemies."

Pulte has fired internal ethics watchdogs who were investigating his own allies, characterizing those moves as a way to end diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies — which Trump has sought to purge from the U.S. government — at Fannie Mae.

On housing finance, he has championed the introduction of a 50-year mortgage in the United States, a proposal that has enraged many in the MAGA movement.

Pulte has fallen out with his family over the future of their PulteGroup company. Bill Pulte left the company's board in 2020.

U.S. media report that he has fallen out with those in Trump's inner circle, too.

In 2025, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threatened to punch Pulte at a dinner at a private club, according to the Wall Street Journal and Politico.

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