Surge in ‘joker companies’ raise alarms over road safety

ISTANBUL
In a disconcerting trend, the rise of so called "joker companies" offering a driver’s license faster, cheaper, and without the hassle of tests has evolved into a burgeoning sector.

These entities, which promise a shortcut to licensure, raise significant concerns as they potentially compromise road safety standards.

Driver candidates who enroll in a course to get a driver's license must take both the driving test and the Motor Vehicles Exam. However, "joker companies" claim to do this in place of the candidates.

While driving school fees vary between 12,000 Turkish Liras and 20,000 liras, the prices these companies demand are lower. Moreover, they claim to provide driver's licenses faster than with legitimate driving courses.

A joker, who is chosen depending on the gender and age of the driver candidate, takes the place of the candidate during the tests. Make-up is also applied if necessary to increase resemblance.

Jokers also memorize all the characteristics of the person to avoid being caught. "I used to get one third of the money that the company I worked for received from the customer. In order not to get caught, I memorized the candidate's Turkish ID number, the names of his/her parents and siblings," a former joker stated.

Companies find their customers in different ways. While some work in partnership with driving schools, others are comfortable enough to advertise on social media.

The advertisements say, "Getting a driver's license is no longer as difficult as you think. No exams, no courses, no waiting, no risk." Some companies also share testimonials from former customers to build trust.

According to the law, those who take the exam in place of another candidate or help someone else take the exam in their place, cheat individually or collectively, or facilitate cheating are sentenced to imprisonment from one to four years.

Police occasionally carry out operations against jokers. In December 2023, 24 people who took the exam in place of others with fake IDs were caught.

