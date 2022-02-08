Supply part sales offset some losses in automotive exports

  • February 08 2022 07:00:00

Supply part sales offset some losses in automotive exports

BURSA
Supply part sales offset some losses in automotive exports

Turkey’s automotive exports declined 1.6 percent in January to $2.2 billion, while supply industry exports rose 7 percent, according to the Automotive Exporters Association (OİB).

“Supply industry was again the largest export products group in the first month of 2022, which was shadowed by the semiconductor chip crisis, raw material supply problems and rising costs,” OİB head Baran Çelik said in a statement on Feb. 6.

“Passenger car foreign sales dropped by 21 percent, whereas bus, minibus and midibus exports increased 39 percent,” he added.

Meanwhile, automotive exports to the United Kingdom, the United States and Egypt jumped by around 40 percent, according to his remarks.

Supply part exports to Germany, Turkey’s top export market, was up 3 percent in January.

On the other hand, exports to France and Italy decreased in double-digit percentage points.

The share of European Union countries in Turkey’s automotive exports was 62 percent, although export volume to the block was down 11 percent to around $1.4 billion.

The automotive sector still took the lion’s share in Turkey’s total exports with 12.7 percent.

Turkey aims for $250 billion in total exports this year, up from $225.3 billion in 2021.

The Turkish automotive sector will continue to suffer a setback caused by the global chip shortage at least in the first half of this year, the head of the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said last month.

“There was a groundless optimizing at the start of this year but nothing has changed on the production side,” OSD head and Ford Otosan CEO Haydar Yenigün told reporters.

Last year, Turkey’s total automotive output dropped by 2 percent to 1.27 million and car production decreased by 8 percent to 782,835 units, according to the OSD figures.

Overall automotive exports were up by 2 percent in 2021 versus 2020, while car exports posted a decline of 5 percent over the same period.

Turkey exported 937,000 vehicle units and earned $29.9 billion, while car exports totaled 565,361 units worth $9.3 billion.

WORLD Boris Johnson reboots office in bid to move past ’partygate’

Boris Johnson reboots office in bid to move past ’partygate’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Health minister calls on public to avoid complacency

    Health minister calls on public to avoid complacency

  2. Israeli president extends ‘get well’ wishes to Erdoğan family

    Israeli president extends ‘get well’ wishes to Erdoğan family

  3. MHP sees no legal obstacle before Erdoğan’s third term in presidential office

    MHP sees no legal obstacle before Erdoğan’s third term in presidential office

  4. Greece seeking ways to counter Turkish drones

    Greece seeking ways to counter Turkish drones

  5. Turkey, Azerbaijan to hold joint regular security meets

    Turkey, Azerbaijan to hold joint regular security meets
Recommended
Commodities drive Indonesia economic recovery in 2021

Commodities drive Indonesia economic recovery in 2021
Cuba marks six decades under US sanctions

Cuba marks six decades under US sanctions
Toshiba unveils new plan to split into two companies

Toshiba unveils new plan to split into two companies
Swiss call for ’calm and creativity’ to fix EU ties

Swiss call for ’calm and creativity’ to fix EU ties
Natural gas cuts to industrial zones end: Botaş

Natural gas cuts to industrial zones end: Botaş
Bottlenecks squeeze German output in December

Bottlenecks squeeze German output in December
WORLD Boris Johnson reboots office in bid to move past ’partygate’

Boris Johnson reboots office in bid to move past ’partygate’

Boris Johnson has brought in new senior staffers as he tries to restore his flagging authority- including a communications chief who insisted the British prime minister is “not a total clown."
ECONOMY Supply part sales offset some losses in automotive exports

Supply part sales offset some losses in automotive exports

Turkey’s automotive exports declined 1.6 percent in January to $2.2 billion, while supply industry exports rose 7 percent, according to the Automotive Exporters Association (OİB).

SPORTS Tuchel tests positive

Tuchel tests positive

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could miss his side’s trip to Abu Dhabi this week for the Club World Cup after testing positive for COVID-19.