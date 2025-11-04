Supermoon to light up night sky as closest of the year

Supermoon to light up night sky as closest of the year

NEW YORK
Supermoon to light up night sky as closest of the year

The moon will look slightly bigger and brighter tomorrow night during the closest supermoon of the year.

The moon’s orbit around the Earth isn’t a perfect circle, so it gets nearer and farther as it swings around.

A so-called supermoon happens when a full moon is closer to Earth in its orbit.

That makes the moon look up to 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than the faintest moon of the year, according to NASA.

November’s supermoon is the second of three supermoons this year and also the closest: The moon will come within just under 357,000 kilometers of Earth.

Tides may be slightly higher during a supermoon because the moon is closer to Earth, said astronomer Lawrence Wasserman with Lowell Observatory.

But the difference isn’t very noticeable. No special equipment is needed to view the supermoon if clear skies permit. But the change in the moon’s size can be tough to discern with the naked eye.

“The difference is most obvious as a comparison between other images or observations,” said Shannon Schmoll, director of Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University, in an email.

Supermoons happen a few times a year. One in October made the moon look somewhat larger, and another in December will be the last of the year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met

Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met
LATEST NEWS

  1. Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met

    Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met

  2. Director portrays world through children’s eyes

    Director portrays world through children’s eyes

  3. Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

    Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

  4. Worker dies after medieval tower partly collapses in Rome

    Worker dies after medieval tower partly collapses in Rome

  5. Footage from Iranian Shah’s visit to Türkiye unveiled

    Footage from Iranian Shah’s visit to Türkiye unveiled
Recommended
Director portrays world through children’s eyes

Director portrays world through children’s eyes
Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive
Worker dies after medieval tower partly collapses in Rome

Worker dies after medieval tower partly collapses in Rome
Footage from Iranian Shah’s visit to Türkiye unveiled

Footage from Iranian Shah’s visit to Türkiye unveiled
AI singer sparks debate in the music industry

AI singer sparks debate in the music industry
Wall paintings in Urartian structure under protection

Wall paintings in Urartian structure under protection
WORLD NY elects leftist mayor on big election night for Democrats

NY elects leftist mayor on big election night for Democrats

New Yorkers elected young leftist Zohran Mamdani as their next mayor Tuesday and Democrats won two key state governor races as US voters delivered an early warning to President Donald Trump ahead of 2026's midterms.
ECONOMY Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met

Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has expressed confidence that the country is firmly on track to reach its year-end tourism revenue target of $64 billion.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿