‘Superman’ and DC Studios fly to a $122 million opening

In a bid to kickoff a new era for DC Studios, James Gunn’s “Superman” opened with $122 million in U.S. and Canada ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates on July 13.

DC and Warner Bros. had a lot riding on “Superman.” While the Walt Disney Co.’s Marvel Studios has had its own share of struggles, the superheroes of DC have recently found mostly kryptonite in theaters. Films like “Joker: Folie à Deux,” “The Flash” and “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” all flopped.

But “Superman,” written and directed by Gunn, is intended as a new start. It’s the first release fully steered by Gunn and Peter Safran, co-heads of DC Studios, since they were handed the keys to DC’s superhero cinematic universe.

And while Gunn turned “Guardians of the Galaxy” into a massive success for Marvel, his irreverent, idiosyncratic touch made the director — once a B-movie filmmaker with Troma Entertainment — an unlikely steward for one of the movies’ most bankable and beloved brands.

The roughly on-target opening was the third largest of 2025, and the first DC title to surpass $100 million in its opening weekend since “Wonder Woman” in 2017. Warner Bros. could also celebrate a unique hot streak: “Superman” is their fifth movie in a row to open over $45 million.

“It's quite a win for DC Studios,” said Jeffrey Goldstein, chief of distribution for Warner Bros. “We needed to get the trust of the fanbase, and we didn't have it. They were clear to us that we needed to take a step back and reinvent ourselves.”

Ticket sales were relatively soft for “Superman” overseas. In 78 international markets, it grossed $95 million. In China, it collected just $6.6 million.

David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm FranchiseRe, called the international performance the only ding against the otherwise strong “Superman” debut.

“Thus far, the foreign openings are not equal to domestic," said Gross. "Superman has always been identified as a quintessentially American character and story, and in some parts of the world, America is currently not enjoying its greatest popularity.”

In “Superman,” which cost about $225 million to make, Gunn steers the Man of Steel in a drastically different tonal direction than in previous iterations from filmmaker Zack Snyder. Skipping the Kansas origin story, the film instead picks up with Superman (David Corenswet) after his first defeat. Rachel Brosnahan plays Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult is Lex Luthor.

Ukraine 'shouldn't target' Moscow: Trump
