Sunken ships in Mersin become habitat for marine life

MERSİN

Two shipwrecks abandoned due to legal disputes in Mersin Port in southern Türkiye are deteriorating, but at the same time, they have become artificial reefs, offering shelter and breeding grounds for marine life.

Mersin University Fisheries Faculty Professor Deniz Ayas conducted a study in the area, highlighting the ecological role of the wrecks.

“These sunken ships have been here for a long time, allowing a habitat to form. The wreckage provides surface for the corals, sponges and shellfish to thrive. Fish also use them for spawning and nesting, creating a significant population,” Ayas explained.

Beyond fish, the wrecks support seabirds such as cormorants and seagulls, which use the area for resting and feeding. Since fishing is prohibited in the region, the site has become a protected zone with rich biodiversity.

Ayas emphasized that if the wrecks do not interfere with industrial fishing activities, they should be left undisturbed. However, he warned of potential pollution risks.

Sunken ships may pose several marine pollution risks, depending on their condition, age and cargo at the time of their sinking. The main concerns could include oil and fuel leaks, heavy metal, hazardous cargo, corrosion and structural decay and plastic pollution.

“We do not know the conditions under which these ships sank or how long they have been here. They could be leaking substances that