SunExpress carries over 3 mln passengers so far in 2021

  • August 28 2021 13:55:24

SunExpress carries over 3 mln passengers so far in 2021

ANKARA
SunExpress carries over 3 mln passengers so far in 2021

Turkish-German joint venture SunExpress has served more than 3 million passengers so far in 2021, the airline said on Aug. 28

Following a rocky period on aviation sector last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, "the total number of passengers carried by SunExpress jumped 43% year-on-year," it revealed in a statement.

The company's seat occupancy rate – passenger load factor – reached 85% by rising flight frequency to Turkey's holiday destinations, as well as adding new destinations to its network after travel restrictions were eased.

Based in Turkey's sunny Antalya on the Mediterranean coast, SunExpress was founded in 1989 as a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Germany's Lufthansa.

TURKEY Evacuation of Turks from Kabul done in less than 48 hours: Minister

Evacuation of Turks from Kabul done in less than 48 hours: Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. New heatwave to scorch country until next week

    New heatwave to scorch country until next week

  2. TIME selects Bodrum as one of ‘World’s Greatest Places’

    TIME selects Bodrum as one of ‘World’s Greatest Places’

  3. Turkish army, citizens out of Kabul: President Erdoğan

    Turkish army, citizens out of Kabul: President Erdoğan

  4. Turkish 4th most widely used language in web content across globe: Report

    Turkish 4th most widely used language in web content across globe: Report

  5. Rent prices soar as students flock back to cities

    Rent prices soar as students flock back to cities
Recommended
European bank provides $50 mln in trade finance to Turkish lender

European bank provides $50 mln in trade finance to Turkish lender
Turkish, South Korean cooperation to ensure efficiency in water resources

Turkish, South Korean cooperation to ensure efficiency in water resources
Turkey, US seek to boost bilateral trade

Turkey, US seek to boost bilateral trade

Nearly 117,000 vehicles registered in Turkey in July

Nearly 117,000 vehicles registered in Turkey in July
Turkeys economic confidence in August hits 3-year high

Turkey's economic confidence in August hits 3-year high
Central Bank reserves stand at $105.8 bln in July

Central Bank reserves stand at $105.8 bln in July
WORLD US strikes ISIL target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage

US strikes ISIL target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage

The U.S. conducted a drone strike against an Islamic State target in Afghanistan on Aug. 28, as the airlift of those desperate to flee moved into its fraught final stages with fresh terror attack warnings and encroaching Taliban forces primed to take over Kabul airport.
ECONOMY SunExpress carries over 3 mln passengers so far in 2021

SunExpress carries over 3 mln passengers so far in 2021

Turkish-German joint venture SunExpress has served more than 3 million passengers so far in 2021, the airline said on Aug. 28
SPORTS Judoka brings Turkey’s first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Judoka brings Turkey’s first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Turkey’s Recep Çiftçi bagged a bronze medal in men’s Judo at 60kg, defeating Marcos Dennis Blanco of Colombia at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games on Aug. 27, scoring Turkey’s first medal at the Games.