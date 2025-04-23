SunExpress aims for 16.8 million passengers this year

SunExpress aims for 16.8 million passengers this year

ISTANBUL
SunExpress aims for 16.8 million passengers this year

SunExpress, a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, aims to carry 16.8 million passengers this year by nearly doubling its seat capacity compared to the pre-COVID-19 period.

The leisure carrier is expanding its network with 15 new international routes for the 2025 summer season.

Last year, SunExpress carried around 15 million passengers with a load factor of 86 percent, while its revenues increased by 23 percent from 2023 to 2.2 billion euros.

CEO Max Kownatzki said that in 2024, while achieving record growth in both capacity and fleet, they reached the highest revenue and profit in the company's history.

SunExpress will be serving 237 routes in 35 countries with a fleet of 85 aircraft in the summer of 2025, he added.

“The 2025 summer season has started strong for us, with early booking rates for the second quarter increasing by 11 percent compared to last year,” the company executive told reporters in Istanbul.

SunExpress, which offers the highest number of connections between German-speaking countries and Türkiye, will further increase flight frequencies this year.

During the upcoming summer season, it will operate up to seven daily flights from Düsseldorf, six from Cologne and five from Berlin to Antalya.

Syria could be a very good opportunity and an attractive destination for SunExpress, Kownatzki said.

“In general, there are still new markets to tap into, and I definitely think that Syria is one of them," he said.

SunExpress had not flown to either Russia or Ukraine even before the war broke out, therefore, “they were not affected operationally or commercial,” Kownatzki noted.

“If a peace deal is reached in the future, Ukraine could become a new market [for SunExpress],” he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections

Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections

    Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections

  2. Erdoğan welcomes children from around the world

    Erdoğan welcomes children from around the world

  3. Zelensky calls for 'unconditional ceasefire' after Russian attack kills nine

    Zelensky calls for 'unconditional ceasefire' after Russian attack kills nine

  4. Germany, France, UK say Israel's Gaza aid blockade 'must end'

    Germany, France, UK say Israel's Gaza aid blockade 'must end'

  5. Baghdad invites new Syrian leader to summit

    Baghdad invites new Syrian leader to summit
Recommended
Istanbul Jewelry Show hosts more than 30,000 visitors

Istanbul Jewelry Show hosts more than 30,000 visitors
Private plants account for 80 percent of installed capacity

Private plants account for 80 percent of installed capacity
Turkish ports may increase share in global cruise market to 10 percent

Turkish ports may increase share in global cruise market to 10 percent
Musk says he will spend less time in Washington

Musk says he will spend less time in Washington
Auto Shanghai showcases new EV era despite tariff speedbumps

Auto Shanghai showcases new EV era despite tariff speedbumps
British Steel abandons job cut plans after government rescue

British Steel abandons job cut plans after government rescue
WORLD Zelensky calls for unconditional ceasefire after Russian attack kills nine

Zelensky calls for 'unconditional ceasefire' after Russian attack kills nine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Wednesday for an "immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire", hours after a Russian drone strike on a bus killed nine and as his top aide met Kiev's allies in London.
ECONOMY Istanbul Jewelry Show hosts more than 30,000 visitors

Istanbul Jewelry Show hosts more than 30,000 visitors

The 57th edition of the Istanbul Jewelry Show (IJS), one of the most important events in the industry, welcomed 31,459 visitors from 129 countries.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿