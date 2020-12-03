Sundance festival unveils screenings across US and online due to virus

  • December 03 2020 09:07:00

Sundance festival unveils screenings across US and online due to virus

LOS ANGELES- Agence France-Presse
Sundance festival unveils screenings across US and online due to virus

The Sundance film festival unveiled plans on Dec. 2 to screen premieres at drive-ins and arthouse theaters across the United States and online, as the movie industry continues to adapt to the crippling effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Co-founded by actor-director Robert Redford some four decades ago and known for introducing indie classics from Quentin Tarantino’s debut "Reservoir Dogs" to the Oscar-winning "Whiplash," Sundance typically takes place each January and February in the mountains of western state of Utah.

But with theaters closed across much of the nation and a deadly third wave of the disease showing little sign of abating, festivals have become just one key element of the film industry upended by the crisis.

Utah has suffered over 200,000 infections including 900 deaths, with Governor Gary Herbert declaring a state of emergency last month as new daily cases hit record levels.

"Even under these impossible circumstances artists are still finding paths to make bold and vital work in whatever ways they can," said festival director Tabitha Jackson.

Online screenings and socially-distanced premieres at venues from California to New York "gives us the opportunity to reach new audiences, safely, where they are," she added.

A theater in the festival’s traditional Park City, Utah home, along with two drive-ins in the Los Angeles area, are scheduled to host physical events featuring artists, while online premieres will be followed by live virtual Q&As.

This year, major summer and fall festivals - with the exception of Venice - scrapped most of their physical events, or in the case of Cannes and Telluride were canceled entirely.

Toronto - North America’s largest movie gathering - took place largely online.

The shortened Sundance festival will run from January 28 through February 3.

Its lineup of 70-plus movies is yet to be announced but may include films eligible for next year’s delayed Oscars which are set to take place on April 25.

coronavirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul restricts movement on famous İstiklal Avenue

    Istanbul restricts movement on famous İstiklal Avenue

  2. MPs should not attend terrorists’ funerals: CHP leader

    MPs should not attend terrorists’ funerals: CHP leader

  3. Greece, Greek Cyprus ‘abusing’ solidarity of EU: Turkish FM

    Greece, Greek Cyprus ‘abusing’ solidarity of EU: Turkish FM

  4. Turkey expects COVID-19 vaccines to arrive after Dec 11

    Turkey expects COVID-19 vaccines to arrive after Dec 11

  5. Turkish-Russian joint Karabakh center under construction: Defense minister

    Turkish-Russian joint Karabakh center under construction: Defense minister
Recommended
Antalya’s museums, ancient sites generate 15 mln revenue

Antalya’s museums, ancient sites generate 15 mln revenue
Pavilion of Turkey to present ‘Architecture as Measure’ in Venezia

Pavilion of Turkey to present ‘Architecture as Measure’ in Venezia

Sleigh rides start in Lake Çıldır

Sleigh rides start in Lake Çıldır
Ancient city of Syedra comes to light

Ancient city of Syedra comes to light
Cultural expenditures increased last year in Turkey

Cultural expenditures increased last year in Turkey
Medusa head found in ancient city

Medusa head found in ancient city
WORLD Five accused of scheme to get Turkish women to US to give birth

Five accused of scheme to get Turkish women to US to give birth

Five people were charged Dec. 2 in what authorities called a “birth tourism” scheme that arranged for pregnant Turkish women to give birth in New York to get more than 100 children U.S. citizenship and take advantage of public health care.
ECONOMY Turkeys annual inflation rate at 14.03% in November

Turkey's annual inflation rate at 14.03% in November

Turkey posted a 14.03% annual hike in consumer prices in November, the country’s statistical authority said on Dec. 3. 
SPORTS Başakşehir knocked out of Champions League

Başakşehir knocked out of Champions League

Turkish football club Medipol Başakşehir have been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League over Dec. 2's 4-3 loss against Germany's RB Leipzig in Istanbul.