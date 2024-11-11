Summit in Antalya to focus on AI in aviation industry

ISTANBUL

A summit to be held in the Turkish tourism hotspot of Antalya will bring together regulatory bodies and leading firms in the aviation sector on a global scale to tackle various issues, including the use of AI.

The event, titled “AI in the Sky: A Unified Approach with ICAO” will take place between Nov 12 and 14 and will be attended by Juan Carlos Salazar, secretary-general of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

“We will focus on critical issues such as the role of artificial intelligence and big data solutions in the sector, increasing operational efficiency, and reducing environmental impacts,” Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said.

At the event, a wide range of topics, including passenger and cargo flights, cybersecurity, software development and environmental sustainability, will be discussed, Uraloğlu said.

“Our goal is to ensure the safe implementation of these technologies worldwide,” he said.

Uraloğlu stated that the panels and workshops to be organized at the event will comprehensively address the current and future applications of artificial intelligence in the aviation sector.

“We will also discuss the role of these technologies in policy development and regulatory processes,” he added.

The event will provide a platform to support innovative solutions in the aviation sector, Uraloğlu said, adding that detailed presentations will be made on the applications of big data and artificial intelligence algorithms in flight safety and aircraft maintenance operations.

The minister stated that the event will also explore how personalized AI solutions can be integrated to enhance the passenger experience, as well as examine other innovative models within the aviation ecosystem.