Sümela Monastery draws crowds with blend of history, landscape

TRABZON

Perched on the steep cliffs in the northeastern province of Trabzon, the historic Sümela Monastery remains one of the region’s most captivating landmarks, drawing crowds of nature lovers, history enthusiasts and international tourists alike.

Listed on UNESCO’s Tentative World Heritage List and a major anchor for tourism in the Black Sea region, the monastery has long been a highlight on visitors’ itineraries, welcoming over 151,000 visitors from January to June this year.

Especially popular in the summer months, Sümela offers not only a glimpse into centuries-old monastic life but also a striking experience within the lush green landscape.

Access to the monastery requires a short minibus ride through the valley, followed by a scenic hike along a forested path.

Along the way, visitors can also stop by the nearby Aya Varvara Church, which adds to the site’s spiritual and historical appeal.

Beyond its cultural value, the monastery area offers activities such as nature walks, mountain biking and photo safaris.