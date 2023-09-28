'Sultans of the Net' inspire volleyball surge among girls

ISTANBUL

The remarkable success of Türkiye's women's national volleyball team, known as the "Sultans of the Net," has sparked a surge in interest and participation in the sport among girls across the country.

With an unbroken string of victories and a recent qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the volleyball stars have captured the hearts of a new generation.

Their triumph over Belgium to finish at the top of their group during the qualifiers in Japan marked their 22nd consecutive victory. They have been on a remarkable winning streak, clinching both the Nations League trophy and the European championship titles, all while maintaining their flawless record.

Meanwhile, volleyball schools and youth teams across the nation are witnessing a significant surge in enrollment.

In particular, officials from a volleyball school jointly founded by Istanbul-based Eczacıbaşı Volleyball School and the youth team ES Sports Club are experiencing this wave of enthusiasm. They have expanded to nine campuses across Istanbul, accommodating a total of 80 teams for girls aged 10 to 17.

According to recent data, the number of registered volleyball players in these teams increased by 57 percent compared to the previous year, with a 27 percent rise in applications in August alone.

Traditionally, the school's applicants dwindled during the summer months, but this year marked a shift, fueled by the national team's achievements in the Nations League and the European Championship. Enrollment in training programs between September and June for children aged 6 to 12 also skyrocketed, experiencing a 15-fold increase.

Moreover, the registration process for the programs commenced earlier than usual this year, prompted by the national team's triumphs. Many volleyball schools are now on track to reach full capacity, with registrations expected to close as early as mid-October.

Moreover, Factory Volleyball schools, designed to introduce children aged 6 to 12 to the sport and increase the number of licensed athletes under the Turkish Volleyball Federation (TVF), have also seen a substantial uptick in registration numbers.

Unlike previous years when summer vacations and relocations led to decreased attendance, recent trends also show a remarkable upswing in the school's enrollment.

Especially noteworthy is the surge in students attending schools located in provinces such as Kahramanmaraş, Şırnak, Hakkari, Van, Muş and Mardin.

In the meantime, TVF head Mehmet Akif Üstündağ announced that Türkiye is set to co-host the 2026 European Championship, with negotiations already underway. During a televised interview with TRT Spor, he also mentioned that discussions for hosting the 2027 World Championship are ongoing.