Sudan army-aligned group accuses RSF of executing 2,000 in El-Fasher

DARFUR

This image grab taken from handout video footage released on Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Telegram account on Oct. 26, 2025, shows RSF fighters holding weapons and celebrating in the streets of El-Fasher in Sudan's Darfur.

Sudanese army allies, the Joint Forces, accused paramilitaries of having "executed more than 2,000 unarmed civilians" since taking control of the western city of El-Fasher on Sunday, as alarming reports of atrocities emerge.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), at war with the army for over two years, "committed heinous crimes against innocent civilians in the city of El-Fasher, where more than 2,000 unarmed citizens were executed and killed on Oct. 26 and 27, most of them women, children, and the elderly," the Joint Forces said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Sudanese army chief said on Monday that it had withdrawn from El-Fasher following a protracted RSF siege, with the UN warning the "risk of further large-scale, ethnically motivated violations and atrocities in El-Fasher is mounting by the day."

Yale University's Humanitarian Research Lab said on Monday it had found "evidence consistent with Rapid Support Forces (RSF) conducting alleged mass killings after capturing El-Fasher, North Darfur, according to satellite imagery analysis."