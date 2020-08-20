Success at local level necessary to run state: Erdoğan

  • August 20 2020 16:50:00

Success at local level necessary to run state: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Success at local level necessary to run state: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has urged his ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) mayors not to cause any problem in delivering services in their constituencies, saying the essence of the success in running the country stem from the performance of the local governments.

“I always keep saying, those who fail at the local level cannot show success in the state administration,” Erdoğan told the AKP mayors at a routine assessment meeting in Ankara on Aug. 20.

“Even a smallest inconvenience at the local level can cost us at the country level. Therefore, you should not confine your vision to city borders. You should be aware that all the right and wrong steps you take have consequences,” he stated.

The AKP lost Turkey’s largest cities, including Istanbul and Ankara, to the opposition candidates in 2019 local elections. Erdoğan, who served as Istanbul mayor between 1994 and 1998, has always paid enormous importance to the local governments as he believes that the path to government starts from municipalities.

The works on reforming the local governments are continuing at the AKP headquarters with plans to submit it to the parliament in the next legislative years, Erdoğan informed.

Asking the AKP mayors to prepare special programs to tackle the problems of the youth as the core of the AKP policies, he said, “We currently have one million members representing the youth. We have five million women members. In total, we have 11 million members. Now we have a new target: Registering one million new members in a year until the next elections.”

Erdoğan criticizes Istanbul mayor

Erdoğan also slammed opposition-run municipalities across the country, but singled out Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

“Do you see what they did to Haliç [the Golden Horn] where once dolphins could swim? It was us who cleaned to clear the water from its previous deteriorating condition. We observe similar scenes in many parts of our country. Istanbul is now displaying a big disgrace because of the mountains of rubbish,” he stated.

Both the quality and the quantity of the municipal services have dropped under the opposition mayors, Erdoğan said, adding, “I specifically mention Istanbul: Rubbish, holes and mud. Our people have started to suffer from these in some cities.”

He also argued that many municipal workers were fired because of their political leanings, although Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu had assured that nobody gets discriminated.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Greek national security adviser resigns over Turkey remarks

    Greek national security adviser resigns over Turkey remarks

  2. Top Turkish diplomat, NATO chief discuss east Med over phone

    Top Turkish diplomat, NATO chief discuss east Med over phone

  3. France should be tamed…

    France should be tamed…

  4. Rape suspect sergeant arrested after massive social media campaign

    Rape suspect sergeant arrested after massive social media campaign

  5. Colosseum-like structure unearthed in western Turkey

    Colosseum-like structure unearthed in western Turkey
Recommended
MHP leader slams opposition parties over ‘weak’ reaction against Biden

MHP leader slams opposition parties over ‘weak’ reaction against Biden 
No one can hijack democracy: AKP spokesperson

No one can hijack democracy: AKP spokesperson
President Erdoğan sues CHP leader for 2 million liras over tax evasion claims

President Erdoğan sues CHP leader for 2 million liras over tax evasion claims
CHP leader: No disciplinary action for party dissident İnce

CHP leader: No disciplinary action for party dissident İnce
Turkish parties criticize Bidens remarks on Turkey

Turkish parties criticize Biden's remarks on Turkey

Main opposition CHP responds to criticisms of party dissident İnce

Main opposition CHP responds to criticisms of party dissident İnce
WORLD Former Trump aide Steve Bannon arrested in donor fraud case

Former Trump aide Steve Bannon arrested in donor fraud case

Former top Trump aide Steve Bannon was on Aug. 20 arrested and charged along with three others for defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors in a Mexico border wall fundraising campaign - a blow to the Republican incumbent.
ECONOMY Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

The Turkish Central Bank on Aug. 20 kept its one-week repo rate- also known as the bank's policy rate- constant at 8.25%, holding it unchanged for the third straight month.

SPORTS Turkish-German forward joins Fenerbahçe

Turkish-German forward joins Fenerbahçe

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe signed Turkish-German forward Sinan Gümüş on Aug. 19. 