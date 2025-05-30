Stunt performer sues Kevin Costner

LOS ANGELES

A stunt performer has sued Kevin Costner, alleging she was subjected to an unscripted rape scene without proper warning, consent or protocols while shooting his film “Horizon: An American Saga: Chapter 2."

Devyn LaBella filed the lawsuit on May 27 in Los Angeles Superior Court. It names Costner — the director, star and cowriter of the “Horizon” series of Westerns — and its production companies as defendants.

“The impact of this impromptu work demand on Ms. LaBella has been profound, not only upending a career Ms. LaBella spent years building but leaving her with permanent trauma that she will be required to address for years to come,” the lawsuit says.

Costner's attorney said the lawsuit has no merit, and LaBella's assertions are contradicted by both the facts and her behavior.

A former gymnast, the 34-year-old LaBella has worked steadily as a Hollywood stunt performer since 2020, with credits including “Barbie” and “Yellowjackets.”

LaBella's lawsuit says she was the stunt double for one of the “Horizon” leads, Ella Hunt, throughout the production. The shoot included a planned sexual assault scene, shot in May of 2023, that LaBella performed much of because of its violent and physical nature, the lawsuit says. For that scene, protocols were followed, including meetings, rehearsals, the presence of an intimacy coordinator and minimal crew.

But it alleges that the following day, in an unscripted scene with no warning, rehearsal or choreography, Costner directed an actor to pin LaBella down on a wagon and simulate rape.

It alleges that safeguards were ignored in violation of union contracts and industry standards.

Costner's attorney, Martin Singer, said that while Costner wants everyone to be comfortable on his sets, LaBella's claim has “absolutely no merit, and it is completely contradicted by her own actions –- and the facts.”

“That night, Ms. LaBella had dinner with her supervisor, the stunt coordinator, and with the assistant stunt coordinator, and she was in good spirits and made no complaints to them. She continued to work on the movie for a few more weeks until her wrap date, and she took the stunt coordinator to a thank-you dinner,” Singer said in a statement.

Singer said LaBella “is a serial accuser of people in the entertainment industry,” but her “shakedown tactics won’t work in this case.”