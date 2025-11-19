Study finds 41 pct of EV drivers would avoid Tesla over politics

Study finds 41 pct of EV drivers would avoid Tesla over politics

PARIS
Study finds 41 pct of EV drivers would avoid Tesla over politics

More than 40 percent of electric car drivers worldwide would avoid owning a Tesla, the brand run by controversial billionaire Elon Musk, for political reasons, according to a recent survey.

More than half of electric vehicle (EV) drivers — 53 percent — said they would avoid certain brands or countries of production for political reasons, the survey showed.

More than 26,000 electric car owners in 30 countries were queried on behalf of the Global EV Alliance, an international network of national electric vehicle driver associations.

When asked to specify which brand or country of production they would avoid, 41 percent of all EV drivers named Tesla, 12 percent said China, and 5 percent said the U.S.

The survey was conducted in September and October.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was almost inseparable from U.S. President Donald Trump as he headed the cost-cutting "Department of Government Efficiency," but the pair later fell out bitterly over government spending plans under the Trump-led budget.

Musk has also made headlines by supporting European far-right movements, criticising diversity policies, and making a gesture many observers interpreted as a Nazi salute.

There have been calls for a boycott around the world, but their impact has been hard to quantify.

According to the survey, reservations against Teslas were particularly strong in the U.S. (52 percent), Germany (51 percent), as well as in Australia and New Zealand (45 percent).

In Norway, which is leading the world in the adoption of electric vehicles, 43 percent of respondents said they would avoid a Tesla.

Politics,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky

Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky

    Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky

  2. Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

    Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

  3. TFF suspends 281 third-tier players as betting probe widens

    TFF suspends 281 third-tier players as betting probe widens

  4. Russian strikes kill 10 as Zelensky tries to revive peace efforts in Türkiye

    Russian strikes kill 10 as Zelensky tries to revive peace efforts in Türkiye

  5. Terror-free Türkiye bid to shape region’s future: Erdoğan

    Terror-free Türkiye bid to shape region’s future: Erdoğan
Recommended
Fintech program aims to improve local startups

Fintech program aims to improve local startups
Emlak Konut signs $400 million deal for a project in Saudi Arabia

Emlak Konut signs $400 million deal for a project in Saudi Arabia
Top 10 banks post 485 billion Turkish Lira profit in nine months

Top 10 banks post 485 billion Turkish Lira profit in nine months
Drought pushes sowing season back in Central Anatolia

Drought pushes sowing season back in Central Anatolia
Türkiye’s external assets stood at $396 billion in September

Türkiye’s external assets stood at $396 billion in September
UK annual inflation slows ahead of key budget

UK annual inflation slows ahead of key budget
No company immune if AI bubble bursts: Google boss

No company immune if AI bubble bursts: Google boss
WORLD Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

Israel launched strikes on southern Lebanon on Wednesday shortly after warning residents to evacuate parts of the region ahead of an operation targeting Hezbollah positions, the army said.

ECONOMY Fintech program aims to improve local startups

Fintech program aims to improve local startups

Dijitalpark Teknokent, a Turkish technology development zone, launched the 2025 version of its thematic program for financial technologies, named FINEXT, to improve and support local startups.
SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿