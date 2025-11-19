Study finds 41 pct of EV drivers would avoid Tesla over politics

PARIS

More than 40 percent of electric car drivers worldwide would avoid owning a Tesla, the brand run by controversial billionaire Elon Musk, for political reasons, according to a recent survey.

More than half of electric vehicle (EV) drivers — 53 percent — said they would avoid certain brands or countries of production for political reasons, the survey showed.

More than 26,000 electric car owners in 30 countries were queried on behalf of the Global EV Alliance, an international network of national electric vehicle driver associations.

When asked to specify which brand or country of production they would avoid, 41 percent of all EV drivers named Tesla, 12 percent said China, and 5 percent said the U.S.

The survey was conducted in September and October.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was almost inseparable from U.S. President Donald Trump as he headed the cost-cutting "Department of Government Efficiency," but the pair later fell out bitterly over government spending plans under the Trump-led budget.

Musk has also made headlines by supporting European far-right movements, criticising diversity policies, and making a gesture many observers interpreted as a Nazi salute.

There have been calls for a boycott around the world, but their impact has been hard to quantify.

According to the survey, reservations against Teslas were particularly strong in the U.S. (52 percent), Germany (51 percent), as well as in Australia and New Zealand (45 percent).

In Norway, which is leading the world in the adoption of electric vehicles, 43 percent of respondents said they would avoid a Tesla.