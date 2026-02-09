Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

TEHRAN

Iran is prepared to dilute its highly enriched uranium if the United States lifts all sanctions on the country, the head of its atomic energy agency said Monday after talks resumed with Washington.

"In conclusion, in response to a question about the possibility of diluting 60 percent enriched uranium... the head of the Atomic Energy Organization said that this depends on whether all sanctions would be lifted in return," the official IRNA news agency reported, referring to agency chief Mohammad Eslami, without specifying whether this included all sanctions on Iran or only those imposed by the United States.

Diluting uranium means mixing it with blend material to reduce the enrichment level, so that the final product does not exceed a given enrichment threshold.

Iran still holds "deep distrust" for the United States despite agreeing to return to talks on its disputed nuclear programme, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Monday.

"We are looking for serious negotiations to achieve a result, provided the other side shows the same seriousness and is also ready for constructive negotiations," the minister said.

"Unfortunately, a deep mistrust persists due to the behaviour of the United States in recent years," he said, addressing ambassadors at a diplomatic gathering in Tehran.