Credit card limit cuts expected to impact Türkiye’s used car market

ISTANBUL

The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency’s (BDDK) decision to gradually reduce credit card limits above 400,000 Turkish Liras is expected to reshape automotive trade in Türkiye, particularly in the used car segment.

Experts note that nearly 40 percent of second-hand vehicle sales are conducted via credit cards, making the measure highly significant for market dynamics.

Industry specialists emphasize that credit cards have effectively become the payment tool for vehicle transactions. They warn that if limits are lowered, demand could weaken and this payment channel may stall, pushing buyers toward older and cheaper vehicles. Central Bank data shows that in January, card-based spending on vehicles—including rentals, sales, spare parts and services—surpassed 100 billion liras for the first time. The new regulation, targeting high-limit cards, is expected to alter the balance of the used car market.

Ali Karakaş, CEO of the used car platform Otomerkezi.net, highlighted the reliance of consumers on credit cards in vehicle purchases. “Around 40 percent of buyers either purchase directly with a credit card or complete their payment using card balances,” he said.

He explained that many customers cover either the down payment or the remaining portion of the price with their cards, often restructuring the amount into up to 12 installments. “Credit cards have been attractive both for installment flexibility and interest rates. With limits reduced, this channel could effectively lock up and financing problems in the automotive sector would grow in multiple directions,” Karakaş added.