Cuba halting airline refueling for month amid energy crisis

HAVANA

Aerial view of Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, taken from an airplane on April 3, 2025.

Cuba has warned airlines it is suspending jet fuel supplies for a month because of an energy crisis prompted by the U.S. attack on Venezuela, an official at a European carrier said.

Cuba has told carriers serving the communist-run island that starting midnight Monday into today they cannot refuel there, the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Cuba is reeling from a U.S.-ordered halt in oil shipments from Venezuela after American troops captured Nicolas Maduro.

Planes covering long-distance flights from Cuba will now have to stop somewhere after leaving the island to get more jet fuel, this official quoted Cuban aviation officials as saying.

Air France told AFP its planes would stop somewhere else in the Caribbean to refuel.

The Cuban government on Feb. 6 announced emergency measures to address the island's energy crisis, including a four-day work week for state-owned companies and fuel sale restrictions.

The belt tightening measures include a reduction in bus and train services between provinces and the closure of certain tourist establishments.

School days will also be made shorter and universities will relax requirements on in-person attendance.

Washington has increased pressure on Cuba's communist government in recent weeks.

The United States cut off oil deliveries from Havana's key ally Venezuela following its ouster of Maduro in early January.

President Donald Trump also signed an executive order allowing his country to impose tariffs on countries selling oil to Havana.

The oil shortages have threatened to plunge Cuba into complete darkness, with power plants struggling to keep the lights on.