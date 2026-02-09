Cuba halting airline refueling for month amid energy crisis

Cuba halting airline refueling for month amid energy crisis

HAVANA
Cuba halting airline refueling for month amid energy crisis

Aerial view of Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, taken from an airplane on April 3, 2025.

Cuba has warned airlines it is suspending jet fuel supplies for a month because of an energy crisis prompted by the U.S. attack on Venezuela, an official at a European carrier said.

Cuba has told carriers serving the communist-run island that starting midnight Monday into today they cannot refuel there, the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Cuba is reeling from a U.S.-ordered halt in oil shipments from Venezuela after American troops captured Nicolas Maduro.

Planes covering long-distance flights from Cuba will now have to stop somewhere after leaving the island to get more jet fuel, this official quoted Cuban aviation officials as saying.

Air France told AFP its planes would stop somewhere else in the Caribbean to refuel.

The Cuban government on Feb. 6 announced emergency measures to address the island's energy crisis, including a four-day work week for state-owned companies and fuel sale restrictions.

The belt tightening measures include a reduction in bus and train services between provinces and the closure of certain tourist establishments.

School days will also be made shorter and universities will relax requirements on in-person attendance.

Washington has increased pressure on Cuba's communist government in recent weeks.

The United States cut off oil deliveries from Havana's key ally Venezuela following its ouster of Maduro in early January.

President Donald Trump also signed an executive order allowing his country to impose tariffs on countries selling oil to Havana.

The oil shortages have threatened to plunge Cuba into complete darkness, with power plants struggling to keep the lights on.

refueling,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

    Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

  2. MHP marks 57th anniversary amid anti-terror push

    MHP marks 57th anniversary amid anti-terror push

  3. Trial over Uğur Mumcu assassination postponed to July

    Trial over Uğur Mumcu assassination postponed to July

  4. Ankara district mayor resigns from CHP amid transfer speculation

    Ankara district mayor resigns from CHP amid transfer speculation

  5. Parliamentary delegation due in US for defense, regional talks

    Parliamentary delegation due in US for defense, regional talks
Recommended
OİB chief foresees strong momentum in auto market

OİB chief foresees strong momentum in auto market
Airports serve 17.8 million passengers in January

Airports serve 17.8 million passengers in January
Türkiye, Greece set sights on $10 billion trade goal

Türkiye, Greece set sights on $10 billion trade goal
Credit card limit cuts expected to impact Türkiye’s used car market

Credit card limit cuts expected to impact Türkiye’s used car market
Trade Ministry halts chicken exports ahead of Ramadan

Trade Ministry halts chicken exports ahead of Ramadan
Japans Takaichi may struggle to soothe voters and markets

Japan's Takaichi may struggle to soothe voters and markets
WORLD Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

Iran is prepared to dilute its highly enriched uranium if the United States lifts all sanctions on the country, the head of its atomic energy agency said Monday after talks resumed with Washington.
ECONOMY OİB chief foresees strong momentum in auto market

OİB chief foresees strong momentum in auto market

Türkiye’s automotive sector is set to maintain its upward trajectory, according to Baran Çelik, chairman of the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association (OİB).  
SPORTS Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

One of the biggest challenges in this month's Winter Olympics may be off the slopes: Moving hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes over a swath of northern Italy.
﻿