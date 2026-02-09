Trade Ministry halts chicken exports ahead of Ramadan

ANKARA
Türkiye’s Trade Ministry has announced a suspension of chicken exports in the run-up to the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, citing unjustified price hikes of up to 15 percent that have burdened consumers.

The decision aims to stabilize the domestic market and protect citizens from exploitative practices by producers.

According to the latest data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), chicken meat production rose 7.9 percent in November compared to the same month the previous year, reaching 233,887 tons. Egg production also increased by 3.4 percent, totaling 1.77 billion units. Between January and November last year, poultry meat output climbed 11.9 percent year-on-year to 2.54 million tons.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry and the Trade Ministry Ömer Bolat announced that ahead of Ramadan, food inspections have been intensified across the country. The inspections are carried out simultaneously under the coordination of both ministries.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat emphasized that intensified inspections are being carried out to safeguard consumer rights and ensure fair trade practices. He noted that monitoring efforts cover supermarkets, chain stores, wholesalers, retailers and mass consumption venues across all 81 provinces.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı added that inspections of flour, bakery products, meat, dairy and eggs will be stepped up to guarantee access to safe and reliable food during the holy month. Both ministries are coordinating nationwide enforcement to prevent profiteering, stockpiling and excessive pricing in essential goods.

