Türkiye, Greece set sights on $10 billion trade goal

ANKARA
Türkiye and Greece are intensifying efforts to expand cooperation across multiple sectors, with a particular focus on raising bilateral trade volume to $10 billion.

The two neighbors have been pursuing a “positive agenda” initiative designed to accelerate collaboration in areas such as health, environment, culture, tourism and the economy. This framework is expected to gain further momentum through reciprocal visits and new agreements.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Greece at the end of 2023 for the fifth High-Level Cooperation Council meeting, the first such gathering in seven years.

During that visit, both sides agreed to pursue the $10 billion trade target. The dialogue continued in 2024 when Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis traveled to Turkey, where discussions centered on trade, health and cultural cooperation. Relations have steadily improved, and Mitsotakis is scheduled to return to Türkiye on Feb. 11 for the sixth High-Level Cooperation Council meeting in Ankara, co-chaired by Erdoğan and Mitsotakis with the participation of relevant ministers.

The meeting is expected to review bilateral ties comprehensively and produce new agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation.

Trade between the two countries has shown consistent growth in recent years.

Türkiye’s exports to Greece rose from $3.1 billion in 2021 to $5.4 billion in 2025, representing a 71.9 percent increase over the five-year period.

Key export items included mineral fuels and oils, which accounted for $1.8 billion, followed by iron and steel at $422.7 million and electrical machinery and devices at $387.5 million. Imports from Greece fluctuated during the same period but closed 2025 at $1.3 billion.

Although Türkiye’s imports from the country in question fluctuated between 2021 and 2025, they closed last year at around $1.3 billion.

The trade volume between the two countries was recorded at $5.3 billion in 2021, rising to $5.5 billion in 2022, $5.8 billion in 2023 and $6.2 billion in 2024. The upward trend continued in 2025, with the trade volume reaching $6.7 billion last year, bringing the two nations closer to the $10 billion target.

Türkiye has maintained a strong exporter position and recorded a trade surplus of approximately $4.1 billion last year.

