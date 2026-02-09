OİB chief foresees strong momentum in auto market

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s automotive sector is set to maintain its upward trajectory, according to Baran Çelik, chairman of the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association (OİB).

He believes that domestic sales will remain above the 1‑million mark in the years ahead, a threshold that once seemed ambitious but has now become the new baseline.

Çelik pointed out that the industry has already achieved historic milestones, with sales in 2025 reaching nearly 1.37 million units. For 2026, he anticipates volumes could range between 1.3 and 1.5 million vehicles, contingent on broader economic conditions. On the production side, Turkey has the capacity to manufacture up to 2.25 million vehicles annually, though current output hovers around 1.5 million.

Despite this strength, Çelik acknowledged structural challenges. Passenger car offerings remain limited in variety, which has contributed to heavy reliance on imports—over 70 percent of vehicles sold domestically are sourced from abroad. At the same time, three‑quarters of Türkiye’s production is exported, underscoring the country’s role as a global supplier rather than a fully diversified domestic market.

He stressed that expanding product segments and fuel model options is critical for Türkiye to evolve into a comprehensive automotive hub.

Çelik also noted that new investments are expected, particularly from Far Eastern manufacturers in the main industry, as well as suppliers focusing on aftermarket parts. While details remain scarce, he suggested these moves could help close existing gaps in the sector.

“Our vision is to become a nation that produces vehicles across all fuel types and categories,” Çelik said, adding that every step toward diversification strengthens Türkiye’s competitiveness on the global stage.