Students visit Anıtkabir after viral tribute video

ANKARA
A group of students who sparked attention on social media for a video commemorating Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of Modern Türkiye, has been invited to the capital Ankara for a special visit to Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Atatürk, by the Defense Ministry.

The students engaged in a guided visit to Anıtkabir, where they had the opportunity to observe the soldiers on duty and walk beside them.

On Nov. 10, 85th anniversary of Atatürk's demise, the Iğdır Governor's Office shared this video across their various social media platforms in commemoration of Atatürk. In the video, the students, equipped with wooden weapons, were engaging in a ceremonial guard rotation in the presence of the bust of Atatürk situated in front of their educational institution and then proceeded with a disciplined walk.

The children performed a reenactment of the ceremonial changing of the guard, including seven sentries simultaneously, at several locations within Anıtkabir. These locations included the lion's walk, the entrance of the mausoleum structure, the interior of the mausoleum, and the area surrounding the flagpole.

The video received a substantial number of likes and shares from a vast audience.

Zeynep Avar, their teacher, stated, "Everything began with our student's curiosity about Anıtkabir. While viewing photographs of Anıtkabir, the concept for this video emerged." Avar stated that the Ministry of Defense provided them with this opportunity, "It was their very first flight. On the journey, Atatürk was discussed constantly."

