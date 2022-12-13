Students draw pictures of drought in Lake Van

VAN
A group of students from a non-governmental organization have drawn attention to the drought in Lake Van by painting at the point where the waters of the lake dramatically receded.

Due to decreasing precipitation and increasing evaporation in recent years, Lake Van in the eastern province, the largest lake in the country, is losing its area day by day, while The Erciş shores in the northern part of the lake were the point where the withdrawal can be observed most.

Some 13 students from the Educational Volunteers Foundation of Türkiye (TEGV) painted in the region to raise awareness about the drought in the lake and the water withdrawal, which poses a grave threat for the creatures in the lake.

“We wanted to raise awareness in the region, which hosts many bird species, especially flamingos. The lake’s water has receded by meters. Our children also saw this region and drew the drought. This drought on a global scale has also affected Lake Van quite a lot,” stated Ayşenur Polat, an official from TEGV.

“I drew the drying places, reeds, trees and fish that I had seen before and that I see now by comparing the two observations. This sight causes us great sadness,” said Bedirhan Sağlam, one of the students who participated in the activity.

