Students develop seeding tool to re-green burned forests

BOLU
With an aim to re-green the burned forestlands, Bolu Abant İzzet Baysal University students have developed a seeding tool named “Seedrone,” which can do seeding from the air.

A group of students from Bolu Abant İzzet Baysal University Vocational School of Technical Sciences has developed a project for the re-greening of forests damaged by fires.

The students, who started working with the contributions of project adviser Muhsin Uğur Doğan and Bolu Turkish Air Association Branch President Murat Çalışır, created the “Seedrone Seeding Vehicle” project.

The team, who started their work in November 2022, brought the developed seed chamber together with a six-wing unmanned aerial vehicle.

The aerial seeding vehicle developed by the Baysal Technology team also competed in the Teknofest final.

Stating that Seedrone can easily work on rugged forest lands, team captain Erdem Alkan said that thanks to the device’s seeding unit, which they have built underneath, it can do seeding of one hectare of land in less than 10 minutes.

“Normally, the work of reforesting a forest is very costly and time-consuming as it can sometimes be very difficult for people or vehicles to enter a rugged terrain. Since the burned mountains and forests are very rugged, it is not possible to enter there, but the drone can do seeding there very easily from above,” Alkan said.

Giving information about the capacity of the unmanned seed scattering vehicle, Turkish Air Association Bolu Branch President Murat Çalışır said that the device has a payload lifting capacity of approximately four kilograms of seed.

Prof. Dr. Ömer Özyurt, deputy director of Bolu Vocational School of Technical Sciences and dean of the Engineering Faculty, stated that they are waiting for the device to be put into commercial use.

