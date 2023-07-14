Students bury time capsule to be dug up after 25 years

Students bury time capsule to be dug up after 25 years

Melike Çalkap - ANKARA
Students bury time capsule to be dug up after 25 years

On the occasion of Middle East Technical University's (METU) Alumni Day, graduates and students buried a time capsule they prepared to be opened after 25 years by future students.

METU employees, students and alumni will convey their messages to future students through nearly 1,500 letters locked in the capsule.

Stating that they wanted to create a bond between generations with this study, rector adviser Prof. Dr. Eren Kalay said that inside the capsule, they have put drawings by primary school children of the alumni depicting what kind of a world they imagine in 25 years, along with memorial objects such as coins, t-shirts and newspaper issues of that day.

“We buried it about 2.5 meters underground in the 'Time Park' created in the forested area on campus. We buried the capsule to be opened on July 11, 2048, on the 'Alumni Day' to be held 25 years later,” Kalay said.

A similar time capsule was made by Boğaziçi University in 2014 as part of its 150th-anniversary events. The capsule was also buried underground to be opened 50 years later.

During the ceremony, the issue of local newspapers of that day, the dining hall menu, posters of students and memorial materials were placed inside the capsule.

The university’s capsule buried in front of the rectorate building on campus will be opened in 2064.

odtu,

WORLD Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China

Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China
LATEST NEWS

  1. Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China

    Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China

  2. Biden proclaims NATO alliance 'more united than ever' in contrast to Trump

    Biden proclaims NATO alliance 'more united than ever' in contrast to Trump

  3. Wagner not participating in Ukraine fighting in any significant way: Pentagon

    Wagner not participating in Ukraine fighting in any significant way: Pentagon

  4. Ancient Egypt artists altered their work, study shows

    Ancient Egypt artists altered their work, study shows

  5. South Korea welcomes birth of first giant panda twins

    South Korea welcomes birth of first giant panda twins
Recommended
Salt Lake turns pink as microorganisms thrive

Salt Lake turns pink as microorganisms thrive
Turkish-Hungarian friendship monument opened in Trabzon

Turkish-Hungarian friendship monument opened in Trabzon
Türkiye falls to third place in visa denials

Türkiye falls to third place in visa denials
German couple on world tour pass by eastern city

German couple on world tour pass by eastern city
Ministry allocates 50 mln liras for flood relief

Ministry allocates 50 mln liras for flood relief
Türkiye’s EU bid to boost economy: Erdoğan

Türkiye’s EU bid to boost economy: Erdoğan
WORLD Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China

Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China

Summer has just begun in the Northern Hemisphere but a brutal heat wave is already gripping parts of Europe, China and the United States, where record temperatures expected this weekend are a stark illustration of the dangers of a warming climate.

ECONOMY IMF board approves $3 billion Pakistan deal

IMF board approves $3 billion Pakistan deal

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a $3 billion loan agreement for Pakistan, unlocking crucial funding for the troubled South Asian economy.

SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.