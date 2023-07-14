Students bury time capsule to be dug up after 25 years

Melike Çalkap - ANKARA

On the occasion of Middle East Technical University's (METU) Alumni Day, graduates and students buried a time capsule they prepared to be opened after 25 years by future students.

METU employees, students and alumni will convey their messages to future students through nearly 1,500 letters locked in the capsule.

Stating that they wanted to create a bond between generations with this study, rector adviser Prof. Dr. Eren Kalay said that inside the capsule, they have put drawings by primary school children of the alumni depicting what kind of a world they imagine in 25 years, along with memorial objects such as coins, t-shirts and newspaper issues of that day.

“We buried it about 2.5 meters underground in the 'Time Park' created in the forested area on campus. We buried the capsule to be opened on July 11, 2048, on the 'Alumni Day' to be held 25 years later,” Kalay said.

A similar time capsule was made by Boğaziçi University in 2014 as part of its 150th-anniversary events. The capsule was also buried underground to be opened 50 years later.

During the ceremony, the issue of local newspapers of that day, the dining hall menu, posters of students and memorial materials were placed inside the capsule.

The university’s capsule buried in front of the rectorate building on campus will be opened in 2064.