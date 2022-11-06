Student starts living in caravan as house rents soar

Student starts living in caravan as house rents soar

SAMSUN
Student starts living in caravan as house rents soar

A university student in the northern province of Samsun has started to live in a caravan that his family bought for camping as house rents have increased.

Sonkan Barutçu, a student of Samsun Ondokuz Mayıs University’s Industrial Design Department, started living in a caravan last year on the grounds that “it was more economical.”

The 21-year-old plans to continue his life here until next June, when he will graduate from the university.

Barutçu, who stays in the municipality’s “caravan park” and pays 750 Turkish Liras per month all-inclusive, said, “If you rent a house, the annual household expense would be at least 70,000 liras. My cost of living in the caravan doesn’t reach 10,000 liras a year.”

Those who buy a caravan from scratch and choose such a life can amortize the money they spent in two years, he suggested.

Noting that they repaired the caravan that his father bought in 2010, Barutçu said he suddenly started to think that “he would stay in it not only in summer but also in winter” when the rent of his house became expensive.

“My family didn’t like the idea at first because of the safety and the harsh winter conditions and I had to convince them. However, I’ve been here for over a year, I’ve gotten used to it,” he said.

Stating that the area where he parks the caravan is 10 kilometers away from the school, Barutçu said he goes to the campus by tram.

The 8 square meter caravan has two stoves, a faucet, a 40-liter water tank, a portable toilet, a double bed, a dining table, a mini fridge, a wardrobe that can fit four coats and an exterior area of ​​9 square meters, he noted. “I can host three people.”

“Of course, it is not possible to find home comfort in a caravan. I use the toilet and bathroom outside. I go to the dry cleaning for laundry and provide the heating with electric fans. It only heats up in 15-20 minutes, but then it is more than enough,” he said.

“All my friends told me ‘you’ll get cold and come back,’ but I’m comfortable,” he added.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a 30 percent jump in caravan sales in Türkiye in a year.

Renting or buying a caravan may be in high demand nowadays, but the country is no stranger to caravan life as the Turkish Camping and Caravan Society has been running since 1966. There is also a federation consisting of nine associations.

Holidays have also taken a turn for the greener and more solitary as public authorities advised people to stay far from crowds during the pandemic.

The camping sites in Istanbul, which offer an alternative vacation in tents with “fair prices,” have become a new trend in the metropolis.

WORLD Trump says US ‘in decline’; Biden has his own dire warning

Trump says US ‘in decline’; Biden has his own dire warning
MOST POPULAR

  1. Italy’s culture minister scolds museum for closing on busy day

    Italy’s culture minister scolds museum for closing on busy day

  2. İzmir hit by 4.9 magnitude earthquake

    İzmir hit by 4.9 magnitude earthquake

  3. Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE

    Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE

  4. Student starts living in caravan as house rents soar

    Student starts living in caravan as house rents soar

  5. Upper floor of ‘Pembe Köşk’ to open to visit

    Upper floor of ‘Pembe Köşk’ to open to visit
Recommended
Teacher to run for agricultural worker children

Teacher to run for agricultural worker children
İzmir hit by 4.9 magnitude earthquake

İzmir hit by 4.9 magnitude earthquake
Teacher establishes ‘cat village’

Teacher establishes ‘cat village’
350 square meters of ghost net removed from Dardanelles

350 square meters of ghost net removed from Dardanelles
Tens of thousands attend music festival in Cizre

Tens of thousands attend music festival in Cizre
Ordu bids farewell to Armenian siblings

Ordu bids farewell to Armenian siblings
WORLD Trump says US ‘in decline’; Biden has his own dire warning

Trump says US ‘in decline’; Biden has his own dire warning

Former President Donald Trump is predicting America’s destruction if his fellow Republicans don’t deliver a massive electoral wave on Tuesday. Democrats, led by President Joe Biden and two other former presidents, are warning that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself are at stake.

ECONOMY World food prices hold steady in October

World food prices hold steady in October

World food prices held steady in October, though cereal prices rose over uncertainty of a deal giving safe passage for Ukrainian grains on the Black Sea, a U.N. agency said on Nov. 4.
SPORTS ‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

Jürgen Klopp admitted Liverpool is putting Champions League football next season at risk with a disastrous start to the season after Leeds stunned Anfield with a 2-1 on Oct. 29.