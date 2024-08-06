Structures in Ani on the wall of a house

KARS
Ercan Çiftçi, a man who draws pictures of artifacts of the Ani archaeological site on the walls of his house in Kars’ village, fascinates people.

Çiftçi, 61, is spending the summer months in Ocaklı (Ani) village of his hometown Kars. He has drawn a picture of the cathedral and Beşikli Church in Ani on the wall of his village house, receiving praise from people. Now, he draws paintings on the outer walls of houses on demand.

Having retired from a factory 16 years ago and living in the Bornova district of İzmir for 45 years, Çiftçi, is a father of five and spends his summer months in the village of Ani (Ocaklı), which is 70 kilometers from Kars and is home to the world-famous Ani archaeological site.

Çiftçi, who has developed his talent in painting after his retirement, draws pictures on the exteriors of 5-meter buildings in İzmir for a certain fee.

Çiftçi said he started drawing ram horns in his primary school years, and that his father saw them as a photograph but not as a drawing.

"I decorated the walls of my house in my village next to the Ani archaeological site located on the Türkiye-Armenia border. It attracts the attention of those who visit the site and the village. People really like it.”

Stating that he feels very happy when painting, Çiftçi said, “Painting is a nice hobby and I get rid of the troubles inside me. It is enough for me to look at an object before making it. I have never taken lessons from anyone. I have never seen a teacher or an instructor. I look at a painting and I do the same. I am a primary school graduate.”

