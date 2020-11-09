Structure reinforcement works starts at Grand Bazaar against earthquake

ISTANBUL

The structural strengthening of the Grand Bazaar, a historical landmark of Istanbul, has already started and is proposed to finish within 18 months against the risk of a possible high magnitude earthquake, said the president of the Grand Bazaar administrative body on Nov. 7.

“We will have three scaffoldings on the streets of Tacirler, Kürkçüler and Fesçiler. We started the work from the Fesçiler street,” said Fatih Kurtulmuş, the board chairperson.

According to Kurtulmuş, in case there is an earthquake, people could evacuate from the Grand Bazaar through its 21 doors.

“In 18 months, the structure reinforcement will be finished. The shopkeepers are experienced people. The most important thing is that they do not panic during the quake,” added the president.

Kurtulmuş also gave information about the previous works done on the roof, saying, “Since the restoration works from 2005, some 800,000 tiles have been used in newly formed seven layers of roof.”

The 559-year-old Grand Bazaar, which is Kapalıçarşı in Turkish, is one of the largest and oldest covered markets in the world, with 61 covered streets and some 2,500 shops on a total area of 42,000 square meters, attracting around 150,000 visitors daily.