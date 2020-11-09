Structure reinforcement works starts at Grand Bazaar against earthquake

  • November 09 2020 07:00:00

Structure reinforcement works starts at Grand Bazaar against earthquake

ISTANBUL
Structure reinforcement works starts at Grand Bazaar against earthquake

The structural strengthening of the Grand Bazaar, a historical landmark of Istanbul, has already started and is proposed to finish within 18 months against the risk of a possible high magnitude earthquake, said the president of the Grand Bazaar administrative body on Nov. 7.

“We will have three scaffoldings on the streets of Tacirler, Kürkçüler and Fesçiler. We started the work from the Fesçiler street,” said Fatih Kurtulmuş, the board chairperson.

According to Kurtulmuş, in case there is an earthquake, people could evacuate from the Grand Bazaar through its 21 doors.

“In 18 months, the structure reinforcement will be finished. The shopkeepers are experienced people. The most important thing is that they do not panic during the quake,” added the president.

Kurtulmuş also gave information about the previous works done on the roof, saying, “Since the restoration works from 2005, some 800,000 tiles have been used in newly formed seven layers of roof.”

The 559-year-old Grand Bazaar, which is Kapalıçarşı in Turkish, is one of the largest and oldest covered markets in the world, with 61 covered streets and some 2,500 shops on a total area of 42,000 square meters, attracting around 150,000 visitors daily.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey-US ties under Biden era

    Turkey-US ties under Biden era

  2. Shusha city liberated from Armenia's occupation: Azerbaijan

    Shusha city liberated from Armenia's occupation: Azerbaijan

  3. President Erdoğan blames CHP for collapsed buildings in İzmir earthquake

    President Erdoğan blames CHP for collapsed buildings in İzmir earthquake

  4. Turkish, Greek top diplomats exchange views on future talks

    Turkish, Greek top diplomats exchange views on future talks

  5. Treasure hunters unearth 2,500-year-old history

    Treasure hunters unearth 2,500-year-old history
Recommended
Turkey warned Austria on Vienna shooter beforehand

Turkey warned Austria on Vienna shooter beforehand
Turkish cartoons featured on new Inter Milan t-shirts

Turkish cartoons featured on new Inter Milan t-shirts
Turkish police conducts ISIL ops in Istanbul

Turkish police conducts ISIL ops in Istanbul
Death toll from İzmir quake rises to 115

Death toll from İzmir quake rises to 115
President Erdoğan blames CHP for collapsed buildings in İzmir earthquake

President Erdoğan blames CHP for collapsed buildings in İzmir earthquake

Stricter rules set out for contractors

Stricter rules set out for contractors
WORLD Ex-Kosovo president Thaci set for first war crimes hearing

Ex-Kosovo president Thaci set for first war crimes hearing

Ex-Kosovo president Hashim Thaci is to appear on Nov. 9 before a war crimes court in The Hague to face charges stemming from the 1990s conflict between Kosovo and Serbia.    
ECONOMY Turkish defense firm Aselsan inks $140 mln export deal

Turkish defense firm Aselsan inks $140 mln export deal

Turkey's pioneering defense electronics company Aselsan has announced a €118 million ($140 million) export deal with one of its international clients for the supply of a defense system solution.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe loses game, top spot in league

Fenerbahçe loses game, top spot in league

Alanyaspor has climbed atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings on goal difference despite a home draw after Fenerbahçe suffered its first league defeat of the season.