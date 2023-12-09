Striking Messages to the World from “TRT World Forum 2023”

ISTANBUL

Panel sessions continue on the second day of TRT World Forum 2023, which is being held for the 7th time this year. The opening speeches of the panels on the second day of the Forum, where the world's important problems are discussed, were delivered by Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Şimşek and Presidency’s Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun.

The “TRT World Forum 2023," held for the 7th time this year with the theme "Thriving Together: Responsibilities, Actions, and Solutions," continues. It is one of the largest and most high-profile forums in the media sector globally, where significant topics were discussed on its first day.

“Reshaping the Global Economy” At the session titled "Reshaping the Global Economy", where Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Şimşek delivered the opening speech, discussions were held on what could be done to reduce the impact of global developments on financial uncertainties, inflationary pressures, and general stability in the global economy, as well as the challenges faced by the global supply chain and the measures that could be taken to improve economy management and increase the resilience of the financial system to achieve stability in the global economy. Minister Şimşek noted that the population of Türkiye, which remains an accessible market, is higher than the total of the 18 EU countries, adding "If we put our own house in order here, no country can ignore Türkiye, as it is such a significant power. Türkiye still offers a serious growth potential."

Emphasizing that they started to implement a comprehensive program to make the best use of the opportunities at hand, Şimşek said: “Sustainable high growth and permanent welfare increase are all and only possible with price stability. For this reason, our main priority is the fight against inflation. Our program is running successfully. The positive impacts of the program are now visible not only in financial indicators but also in macro indicators. As we move towards stabilization in growth, the current account deficit is decreasing, inflation is losing momentum, and our reserves are increasing. Annualized core indicators, which provide accurate information about the trend in inflation, are consistent with our targets. Fighting against inflation is a matter of process; we will see the decline in annual inflation by mid-2024."

“Public Broadcasting in the Digital Era: Challenges and Opportunities”

The inaugural speech of the session titled “Public Broadcasting in the Digital Era: Challenges and Opportunities,” was delivered by the Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun. The session examined how public broadcasters manage digital impact and transform their approaches to content production and consumption within a broader media ecosystem. In the session, where the critical roles undertaken by public broadcasters in effectively combating disinformation were highlighted, Communication Director Altun said, “The evolving media landscape profoundly influences viewer behaviours. Viewers from all around the world rely on various sources, including social media, which are often prone to misinformation. The question is whether public broadcasting can adapt to these conditions and reinvent itself through flexible approaches,” he added, emphasizing that public broadcasters have the opportunity to distinguish their own work from that of algorithms by showing their audiences the value and depth of original content.

“Our investments in TRT have already yielded tremendous results. Our domestic content is often of higher quality than that of commercial broadcasters, and our programs consistently rank at the top in the ratings. Our international programs in English, Arabic and other regional languages often compete with programs of established broadcasters,” Mr. Altun said. He ended his speech by saying “We are proud of having achieved this level of international recognition for our breaking news and unique content. All these achievements are just the beginning of our journey towards success in the digital era.”

Speaking at the same panel, Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) Secretary General Ahmed Nadeem said: “While people pay for digital platforms such as Netflix, they do not even consider paying a cent to public broadcasters. TRT’s approach here to position itself and build trust in the international arena is quite right. TRT’s being our member is also a source of pride for us."

The Return of Geopolitics: Rivalries and Re-Alignments in The New Century”

The session " The Return of Geopolitics: Rivalries and Re-Alignments in The New Century " moderated by Yusuf Erim, discussed the developing and changing global geopolitical landscape. At this session, which focused on the dynamics of rivalries and re-alignments, debates were held on the trends and challenges influencing the geopolitical order of the 21st century, and opportunities for alliances and cooperation to cope with the complex global challenges of the new century. Speaker Charles A. Kupchan, Professor of International Relations at Georgetown University and Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations underlined that there are four fundamental global changes which are the shift of power from the West to the East, the transition from industry to the digital age, the peak of globalization with economic disengagement, and a concerning decline in freedom in liberal democracies.

At the afternoon sessions of TRT World Forum 2023, opening speeches will be delivered by the Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır on the panel titled “All-Knowing AI: Creative Potential or Disruptive Evil?” and by Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş on the panel “Empowering Humanity: Addressing Social Crises and Inequalities”.