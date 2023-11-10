Striking actors agree deal with Hollywood studios

Striking actors agree deal with Hollywood studios

LOS ANGELES
Striking actors agree deal with Hollywood studios

Hollywood actors and studios reached a tentative deal on Nov. 8 to end a months-long strike that has crippled the entertainment industry, delayed hundreds of popular shows and films, and cost billions to the U.S. economy.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) called off its 118-day strike from midnight after finally reaching an agreement with the likes of Disney and Netflix for a new contract including higher pay, and protections against the use of artificial intelligence.

The announcement paves the way for actors to head back to movie sets, an end to picket lines outside studios, and a return to employment for thousands of other jobs linked to the entertainment industry.

"In a unanimous vote this afternoon, the SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Committee approved a tentative agreement... bringing an end to the 118-day strike," a spokeswoman said in a statement to AFP.

In a message sent to union members, negotiators said the contract was valued at more than $1 billion and would enable members "to build sustainable careers."

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios, said it was "pleased" to have reached a deal, and trumpeted a "brand new residual for streaming programs," without offering details. Residuals are long-term payments for shows after their initial release.

The deal still needs to be ratified by the union's board, and members. That process could take weeks, but the agreement is widely expected to pass.

Talks between the two sides had taken place almost daily for the past two weeks, with CEOs of studios including Disney, Netflix, Warner and Universal often attending personally, as the clamor for a deal grew.

The news spread instantly across Hollywood, with celebrities expressing joy and relief.

"Incredible! I'm so happy we were all able to come to an agreement. Let's get back to work! Let's go! I'm so stoked," Zac Efron told reporters at a premiere for "The Iron Claw."

"Perseverance pays off!" wrote Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis on Instagram.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan calls for global support for Gaza peace

Erdoğan calls for global support for Gaza peace
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan calls for global support for Gaza peace

    Erdoğan calls for global support for Gaza peace

  2. UK rail union agrees deal that could halt strikes

    UK rail union agrees deal that could halt strikes

  3. Putin offers way for Russians to 'swap' frozen assets

    Putin offers way for Russians to 'swap' frozen assets

  4. Japan's ever-faithful dog turns 100

    Japan's ever-faithful dog turns 100

  5. Bruce Dickinson to take stage in Türkiye

    Bruce Dickinson to take stage in Türkiye
Recommended
Japans ever-faithful dog turns 100

Japan's ever-faithful dog turns 100
Bruce Dickinson to take stage in Türkiye

Bruce Dickinson to take stage in Türkiye
Female superhero team battles uncertain times in The Marvels

Female superhero team battles uncertain times in 'The Marvels'
Picassos Woman with a Watch fetches $139 mn at auction

Picasso's 'Woman with a Watch' fetches $139 mn at auction
Netflix reopens Hollywoods Egyptian movie palace

Netflix reopens Hollywood's 'Egyptian' movie palace
New York auction houses eye monster sales

New York auction houses eye monster sales
WORLD Israel agrees pauses in fighting but rules out ceasefire

Israel agrees pauses in fighting but rules out ceasefire

Israel has agreed pauses in its offensive in northern Gaza that will allow some civilians to flee heavy fighting, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out any broader ceasefire as a "surrender" to Hamas.
ECONOMY UK rail union agrees deal that could halt strikes

UK rail union agrees deal that could halt strikes

Rail workers in Britain are to vote on a pay deal that could pause more than a year of walkouts on the strike-plagued country's train network, a union said Nov. 8.
SPORTS Fluminense downs Boca to win first Copa Libertadores title

Fluminense downs Boca to win first Copa Libertadores title

John Kennedy struck a spectacular extra-time winner as Fluminense ended their long wait for a first ever Copa Libertadores crown on Nov. 4 with a 2-1 victory over Argentina's Boca Juniors.