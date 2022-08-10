Streets flooded in rain-hit Istanbul

ISTANBUL

According to the Turkish State Meteorological Service, the rains will continue to occur for two days.

As warned by the bureau in its latest weather report, torrential rains affected many cities, including Istanbul and the neighboring province of Tekirdağ.

Meteorologists declared a “yellow alert” for seven provinces, mostly in the west of the country, warning citizens to be careful and exercise precautions against the possibilities such as floods, lightning, landslides and strong winds.

In Istanbul’s Esenyurt and Beylikdüzü districts, some underpasses filled with water due to the sudden downpour in the morning on Aug. 10, while manholes overflowed in some streets. Rain caused drivers and pedestrians to have a hard time.

The municipality started work on deteriorated roads as a service vehicle with a driver and a passenger in Esenyurt got stuck in a 2-meter pit caused by the rain.

Istanbul’s Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM) issued a rain warning throughout the city, stating that citizens should be cautious against the expected rains that are likely to continue till Aug. 11.

In his post on social media, Orhan Şen, a prominent meteorologist, said, “The rain is expected to start tomorrow [Aug. 11] morning again and continue until the evening,” adding that the temperature will be 29 degrees Celsius (84 degrees Fahrenheit).

Meanwhile, due to the heavy rain that started in Tekirdağ, the streets and avenues were flooded as cars were stuck on the road and submerged in the flood waters.

Some unprepared citizens were caught in the torrential rains and had to wait for it to stop, sheltering themselves under the roofs or overhangs.

“It has not been raining like this in Tekirdağ for a long time. I hope it doesn’t turn into a disaster. Everyone needs to take precautions,” said Seyfi İşlek, one of those caught in the rain.

On the other hand, torrential rain and thundery showers will be seen in Ankara and its surroundings on Aug. 11, the governor’s office said in a statement shared on Twitter.