Stranded beluga whale rescued from Seine river

  • August 11 2022 07:00:00

Stranded beluga whale rescued from Seine river

SAINT-PIERRE-LA-GARENNE
Stranded beluga whale rescued from Seine river

A beluga whale stranded in the river Seine in northern France for more than a week was removed from the water early yesterday in the first stage of an ambitious rescue operation to return it to the sea.

After nearly six hours of work by dozens of divers and rescuers, the 800-kilogram cetacean was lifted from the river by a net and crane at around 4:00 a.m. and placed on a barge under the immediate care of a dozen veterinarians, AFP journalists said.

The beluga, a protected species usually found in cold Arctic waters, will be placed in a refrigerated truck and transported to the coast if tests show it is fit enough, said Isabelle Dorliat-Pouzet, secretary general of the Eure prefecture.

“We are awaiting the results of the blood test and the ultrasounds and, depending on the results, a decision will be made whether or not he should take the road to the sea,” she told a press conference by the river just an hour after the whale was pulled out.

“As I speak to you, he is alive, he is on the barge, he survived. He is being treated,” Dorliat-Pouzet said.

“We could see that he is a male, that he is very underweight and that he has a few sores,” she added.

The four-meter whale was spotted more than a week ago heading towards Paris and was stranded about 130 kilometers inland from the Channel at Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne in Normandy.

Since Friday, the animal’s movement inland had been blocked by a lock at Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne, 70 kilometers northwest of Paris, and its health deteriorated after it refused to eat.

But its condition was “satisfactory,” Isabelle Brasseur of the Marineland sea animal park in southern France told AFP on Aug. 9.

A seawater basin at a lock in the Channel port of Ouistreham has been readied for the animal, which will spend three days there under observation and treatment in preparation for its release into the open sea.

“There it will, we hope, have a better chance of survival,” said conservation group Sea Shepherd France, which is assisting the operation.

The beluga will be taken onto the high seas and released “far enough away from the coast” to regain its rightful place in nature, Dorliat-Pouzet said earlier.

The “exceptional” operation to return it to the sea is not without risk for the whale, which is already weakened and stressed, said Brasseur, part of a Marineland team sent to assist with the rescue.

“It could be that he dies now, during the handling, during the journey or at point B,” in Ouistreham, she said.

TÜRKIYE AKP, CHP in row over voter information

AKP, CHP in row over voter information
MOST POPULAR

  1. N Korea declares ‘victory’ over Covid, says Kim had fever

    N Korea declares ‘victory’ over Covid, says Kim had fever

  2. Elton John and Britney Spears to collaborate on new song

    Elton John and Britney Spears to collaborate on new song

  3. Hestia statue to be displayed in museum

    Hestia statue to be displayed in museum

  4. Stranded beluga whale rescued from Seine river

    Stranded beluga whale rescued from Seine river

  5. Cathay Pacific’s loss narrows in first half

    Cathay Pacific’s loss narrows in first half
Recommended
Lowest July Antarctic sea ice on record

Lowest July Antarctic sea ice on record
Inside France’s vast video game archive

Inside France’s vast video game archive
Excavations resume in Arslantepe Mound

Excavations resume in Arslantepe Mound
Bollywood seeks boost with ‘Forrest Gump’ remake

Bollywood seeks boost with ‘Forrest Gump’ remake
Pakistan zoo cancels lion auction, plans expansion instead

Pakistan zoo cancels lion auction, plans expansion instead
Elton John and Britney Spears to collaborate on new song

Elton John and Britney Spears to collaborate on new song
WORLD Firefighters combat major wildfire in southwestern France

Firefighters combat major wildfire in southwestern France

More than 1,000 firefighters were struggling Thursday to contain a major wildfire which has burned a large area of pine forest in southwestern France, in a region that was already ravaged by flames last month.

ECONOMY Russia wants more flights to Türkiye

Russia wants more flights to Türkiye

After the western nations closed their air space to Russia amid the invasion of Ukraine, Türkiye has become the main gateway for Russian travelers and now Moscow wants more flights between the two countries.
SPORTS 5th Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off with Turkish athletes shining

5th Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off with Turkish athletes shining

The fifth Islamic Solidarity Games, hosting some 4,200 international athletes coming to the Central Anatolian province, has started in Konya, while the Turkish team has bagged 40 medals.