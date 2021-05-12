Stories of women from Egypt, Russia at Kundura Cinema

  • May 12 2021 07:00:00

Stories of women from Egypt, Russia at Kundura Cinema

ISTANBUL
Stories of women from Egypt, Russia at Kundura Cinema

Kundurama, the online viewing platform of Kundura Cinema, this week will screen two documentary films about the lives of women who are caught between the impositions of conservatism and the desire for change and freedom in Egypt and Russia.

“Fiancées” by Swiss director Julia Bünter follows three Egyptian women with different social backgrounds and religious sects close-up on the long and complicated road to marriage. The film made its world premiere at the National Competition of Visions Du Réel in 2019 and won the Best Documentary Award at the Tirana Film Festival and the Best Editing Award at the Mumbai Film Festival.

The other film “School of Seduction,” in which Russian director Alina Rudnitskaya followed three women in her country for seven years, tells the experiences of three women who attend a course where they are taught how to seduce rich men.

Shown at Zurich, DOC NYC, Sydney and CPH: DOX festivals, the film features the tragicomic portrayal of archaic gender roles in the country, while revealing the obstacles to women’s freedom in Putin’s Russia with disturbing realities.

The films, which will be released on May 14 with a limited quota, will meet with the audience for the first time in Turkey at Kundurama and will be watched free of charge with English and Turkish subtitles until May 30.

Also, “The Other Side of the Dream” selection, prepared by the partnership of Kundura Cinema and Kinoscope, continues in Kundurama. British artist and director duo Daniel & Clara’s 2019 documentaries “Notes From A Journey,” the award-winning short “Afternoon Clouds” by Indian director Payal Kapadia and “And What Is The Summer Saying,” can be watched until July 19.

Istanbul,

WORLD Israeli warplanes resume strikes on Gaza Strip

Israeli warplanes resume strikes on Gaza Strip
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey launches diplomatic initiative against Israeli aggression in Al-Aqsa

    Turkey launches diplomatic initiative against Israeli aggression in Al-Aqsa

  2. Authorities plan to launch gradual reopening after lockdown

    Authorities plan to launch gradual reopening after lockdown

  3. President Erdoğan discusses Israeli attacks with regional leaders

    President Erdoğan discusses Israeli attacks with regional leaders

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 43,589 as daily cases hit 14,497

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 43,589 as daily cases hit 14,497

  5. Turkey, Hungary recognize each other's COVID-19 vaccine certificates

    Turkey, Hungary recognize each other's COVID-19 vaccine certificates
Recommended
La Scala opera house reopens to public

La Scala opera house reopens to public
Gallipoli Peninsula keeps centuries-old war memories alive

Gallipoli Peninsula keeps centuries-old war memories alive
Youngest Dubai DJ scratches her way to fame in world contest

Youngest Dubai DJ scratches her way to fame in world contest
Gediz Delta to turn into ‘flamingo kindergarten’

Gediz Delta to turn into ‘flamingo kindergarten’
Ancient masks draw interest in Myra

Ancient masks draw interest in Myra
Prehistoric tombs found during excavations in Istanbul’s busiest square

Prehistoric tombs found during excavations in Istanbul’s busiest square
WORLD Israeli warplanes resume strikes on Gaza Strip

Israeli warplanes resume strikes on Gaza Strip

Israeli warplanes on May 12 launched violent attacks on the security centers and police headquarters of Palestinian resistance groups in the Gaza Strip.
ECONOMY Total turnover soars some 50 pct in March

Total turnover soars some 50 pct in March

The Turkish economy saw a 49.9 percent jump in total turnover in March on a yearly basis, the country's statistical authority announced on May 11.
SPORTS Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final

Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final

The 2021 Ziraat Turkish Cup final will be held with fans back in the stadium at one-thirds of the total seating capacity, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced on May 9.