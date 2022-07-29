Statue of Türkiye’s first elected female mayor damaged

  • July 29 2022 07:00:00

Statue of Türkiye’s first elected female mayor damaged

MERSİN – Demirören News Agency
Statue of Türkiye’s first elected female mayor damaged

The statue of Türkiye’s first female city mayor, Müfide İlhan, has been attacked and its head and hands have been stolen in the southern province of Mersin.

The assault on July 26 is the second attack to the statue erected in the Yenişehir district of the province in four months.

“During the routine controls of our personnel in the field, it was noticed that the head and two parts of the Müfide İlhan statue were cut off and stolen,” Kerem Açıkel, manager of the culture and park field department of the municipality, said.

“We experienced the same incident on March 2. In the incident, the head and hand parts of the statue were stolen once more,” he added.

According to Açıkel, “the necessary applications were made to the police and the legal process regarding the theft was initiated.”

“We will follow the case closely,” he stated.

Asking the city residents to be more sensitive about the issue and notify the staff in the park immediately if they notice or see such incidents, Açıkel promised to “restore the Müfide İlhan statue as soon as possible.”

Born in 1911 in Istanbul, İlhan made a first after becoming the mayor of Mersin in the 1950 elections.

Due to political conflicts, she left the post in December 1951. Türkiye’s first female city mayor lost her life on Feb 2, 1996, in the Aegean coastal tourism hub of Bodrum.

Turkish, statues, damage,

TÜRKIYE Famous Turkish musician İlhan İrem dies at 67

Famous Turkish musician İlhan İrem dies at 67
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara residents want to see AnkaPark ‘green area’

    Ankara residents want to see AnkaPark ‘green area’

  2. Argentines yearn for Evita, 70 years after her death

    Argentines yearn for Evita, 70 years after her death

  3. Greece keeps 50 asylum seekers on islet for 11 days

    Greece keeps 50 asylum seekers on islet for 11 days

  4. UK rivals for PM hold first clash in front of Tory members

    UK rivals for PM hold first clash in front of Tory members

  5. Ankara slams UN over Cyprus resolution

    Ankara slams UN over Cyprus resolution
Recommended
Ankara residents want to see AnkaPark ‘green area’

Ankara residents want to see AnkaPark ‘green area’
Couple makes bicycles their bridal vehicles

Couple makes bicycles their bridal vehicles
Chicken Island to be converted into culture center

Chicken Island to be converted into culture center
Scores of people in Erzurum watch sky via high-tech telescopes

Scores of people in Erzurum watch sky via high-tech telescopes
Boy found locked in garbage house for a year

Boy found locked in garbage house for a year
Konya’s Selçuklu comes to forefront with solar projects

Konya’s Selçuklu comes to forefront with solar projects
WORLD Ukraine says Syrian ship docks in Lebanon with stolen grain

Ukraine says Syrian ship docks in Lebanon with stolen grain

A Syrian cargo ship, sanctioned by the United States and carrying what Ukraine says is stolen barley from the war-torn country, has docked in Lebanon, the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in the Mideast nation said Thursday.

ECONOMY Facebook parent Meta posts first revenue decline in history

Facebook parent Meta posts first revenue decline in history

Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta posted its first revenue decline in history yesterday, dragged by a drop in ad spending as the economy falters and as competition from rival TikTok intensifies.

SPORTS Ukrainian club knocks Fenerbahçe out of Champions League

Ukrainian club knocks Fenerbahçe out of Champions League

Fenerbahçe fans will have to wait for another year to hear the Champions League anthem at the Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium after their team was knocked out of the top European club event with a 2-1 loss at home to Dynamo Kiev on July 27.