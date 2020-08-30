Statespersons, politicians mark Victory Day amid COVID-19 outbreak

ANKARA

Turkey on Aug. 30 commemorated the 98th anniversary of the War of Independence, as statesmen, stateswomen and politicians marked the day’s importance, stressing their determination in protecting Turkey’s independence.

“With the victory on Aug. 30 [1922], it has been declared to the whole world once again that these lands are our eternal homeland,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

“It is no coincidence that those who tried to exclude our country from the eastern Mediterranean and those who attempted to invade our country a century ago are the same invaders,” he added.

“Just as our nation has brought the struggle for liberation to victory despite the poverty and impossibility, today the Sevres in the Blue Homeland will never hesitate to negate their enthusiasm and moves,” he stressed.

The usual Aug. 30 Victory Day reception will not be held due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The official ceremonies started with statespersons and politicians paying a visit to Anıtkabir, modern Turkey founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s mausoleum in Ankara.

Along with Erdoğan, Vice President Fuat Oktay, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop and other ministers were in Anıtkabir earlier on Aug. 30.

"Our critical achievements in different fields are the clearest indication of our will to protect the rights and interests of our country," Erdoğan wrote in the Anitkabir memorial book.

Later in the day, Erdoğan is expected to inaugurate the Research Center for Space and Advanced Technologies in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan will then head towards inaugurating a raw material production center for explosive chemicals via video conference.

After the inauguration ceremonies, test shots for a newly developed missile will be carried out. Erdoğan then is expected to attend the graduation ceremony at the Turkish Military Academy.

In a Twitter message, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also celebrated Victory Day.

“We will continue to protect and dignify our country with the same commitment and determination,” he said.

Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın also marked Aug. 30 with a Twitter post, saying, “Anatolia is the land of sagas.”

“I remember all our martyr and veterans, with Veteran Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his friends in arms being in the first place, who fought for these lands by saying ‘either independence or death’,” Kalın said.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu also took to Twitter for his statements, by sharing a historical video telling of the successes of Atatürk and his comrades in arms. “Happy Victory Day!” he said in his message attached to the video.

Opposition İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener also shared a video on her Twitter account.

“No one’s power will be enough to make us forget the grand struggle against those set their eyes on our nation and independence and the architect of this struggle, our blue-eyed grey-wolf,” she said, referring to Atatürk.

“How happy is the one who says I’m a Turk!” she added.