State Theaters' plays to be made available online

  • January 06 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
With a new project for art lovers who have had to confine to their houses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the works of the State Theaters (DT) will be made available online for viewers to watch them at home.

According to a statement made by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, six distinguished works of DT will be transferred to the digital environment within the scope of a reading theater project.

In the project, the first of which was broadcast on Jan. 4 on the ministry’s YouTube channel, one play will be shown every week. The audience will be shown how the artists give life to the characters as they read the text projected onto the screen with the help of projection on stage.

With the project, in which local classical plays will be shown, audiences who have never been to a theater will also be able to watch plays online.

A play will be uploaded every Tuesday on the channel. Among the plays are Bilge Karasu’s “Sevilmek,” “Oktay Rıfat’s “Yağmur Sıkıntısı,” Vüs’at Orhan Bener’s “Ihlamur Ağacı,” Behiç Ak’s “Fay Hattı” and Özen Yula’s “Ay Tedirginliği.”

