State Theaters asked to call off rehearsals, performances

  • December 08 2020 07:00:00

State Theaters asked to call off rehearsals, performances

Umut Erdem - ANKARA
State Theaters asked to call off rehearsals, performances

Non-governmental organizations of art institutions have released statements and asked the cancelation of rehearsals and performances following the death of the State Theater’s (DT) stage and costume designer Ali Cem Köroğlu because of COVID-19 at the age of 62 last week.

Non-governmental organizations of the arts institutions, made up of employees of DT and the State Opera and Ballet (DOB), are worried about COVID-19 due to continuing rehearsals and performances.

In a statement, the State Theater, Opera and Ballet Employees Foundation (TOBAV) said that Köroğlu died in a hospital in Ankara, where he had been treated for coronavirus. “Performing arts gave its first victim to the coronavirus despite all our warnings. It looks like it will increase even more. We invite the necessary authorities to stop the rehearsals and performances at DT.”

Köroğlu was working for the stage design of the play “Karıncalar-Bir Savaş Vardı,” which premiered last week at the İzmir State Theaters.

“During the pandemic, none of our art institutions could make a decision considering our professional characteristics. Our employees, who survived the coronavirus, have permanent respiratory problems. The problem of the respiratory system, which is the most important element of our profession, means that we cannot perform this profession again. Ali Cem Köroğlu left us because the institution managers did not believe in it. Of course, it will not bring back what we have lost, but sensitivity can be provided for the rest.”

The Istanbul City Theater Artists Association (İŞTİSAN), Kültür Sanat Sen trade union for culture and arts employees and Theater Actors Professional Association (TOMEB) have shared a joint statement. The statement is as follows:

“Despite the COVID-19 measures imposed on the staff of theaters, the increasing number of positive cases has reached worrying levels. In addition, the continuation of the contamination during the incubation period of the disease for five to eight days without showing symptoms, the rehearsals carried out without masks and without social distancing during this period, and the plays performed on stages endanger the health of our employees. Our workshops at the Istanbul State Theater were closed due to the pandemic. The regional theaters, which are already working with a limited actor and technical staff, cannot work because of the rapidly increasing positive cases and the quarantine process of their contacts. Among the COVID-19 measures imposed by the General Directorate of State Theaters, despite the statement that ‘plays with few staff will be staged for the audience during the pandemic,’ plays are played with crowded staff. Recently, after the premiere of a one-man play at the İzmir State Theater, the actor got sick and his test was positive. Also, the director of the play, assistant director, decor and costume designer, and the entire technical team of the play, who were in contact with him, were positive, too. This situation risks the life of all employees. We invite the authorities to stop the rehearsals and performances at DT.”

Turkey, theatre,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Travel restrictions may be needed to slow virus’ spread, say experts

    Travel restrictions may be needed to slow virus’ spread, say experts

  2. Nearly 38,000 people violated curfews

    Nearly 38,000 people violated curfews

  3. People rushed to ‘doomsday village’ during weekend curfew

    People rushed to ‘doomsday village’ during weekend curfew

  4. Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces

    Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces

  5. President Erdoğan calls on EU to give chance to diplomacy for tension over east Med

    President Erdoğan calls on EU to give chance to diplomacy for tension over east Med
Recommended
People rushed to ‘doomsday village’ during weekend curfew

People rushed to ‘doomsday village’ during weekend curfew
Hypaipa ancient city comes to surface

Hypaipa ancient city comes to surface
Book on musicology studies in early 20th century on Turkey out

Book on musicology studies in early 20th century on Turkey out
Wreck of historical warship with unknown flag found off İzmir

Wreck of historical warship with unknown flag found off İzmir
Netflix rejects calls to add disclaimer to The Crown

Netflix rejects calls to add disclaimer to The Crown
‘Istanbul The Lights’ project launched

‘Istanbul The Lights’ project launched
WORLD UK starts mass COVID vaccination programme

UK starts mass COVID vaccination programme

Britain on Dec. 8 hailed a turning point in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, as it begins the biggest vaccination programme in the country’s history with a new COVID-19 jab.
ECONOMY Turkey safe haven for international investors: Minister

Turkey safe haven for international investors: Minister

Turkey offers significant opportunities for investors looking for a new and safe haven, and the country launched a mobilization in the economy and justice fields to become an attraction center for investments, the country's treasury and finance minister has said.

SPORTS Turkeys opponents in 2022 World Cup quals unveiled

Turkey's opponents in 2022 World Cup quals unveiled

The Turkish National Football Team's opponents in the European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup were revealed on Dec. 7. 