State Opera and Ballet discovers young artists in Hatay

HATAY

The inaugural "Anatolian Opera and Ballet Festival," organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the State Opera and Ballet (DOB) General Directorate, kicked off with a "Young Talent Search" in Hatay this year.

Under the slogan "Talent is Everywhere," the program featured performances by students and teachers from Hatay Bedii Sabuncu Fine Arts High School.

DOB General Director Tan Sağtürk expressed excitement about this new chapter for the institution. "The State Opera and Ballet is a highly skilled, powerhouse institution. We have 23 national and international festivals. Last year, we made history with a golden year marked by widespread acclaim. This year, we aimed to surpass that success. This project represents our effort to extend the energy of our international festivals across Anatolia. We opened our map and sought to identify the lesser-known."

Highlighting Hatay’s special place in his heart, Sağtürk said: "We began our festival in Şırnak, continued in Erzincan, then moved to Kırklareli and Ardahan, and now we are in Hatay. Altogether, we are traveling to 23 provinces, presenting various performances. Wherever we go, we draw large crowds — this was the case in Şırnak and Erzincan, too. We also wanted to enhance this with talent searches because our country is home to incredible talent. This year, we are conducting these searches within a defined framework. Next year, with proper planning and possibly with the support of major organizations like UNESCO, we aim to expand these searches nationwide."

Sağtürk emphasized the need for conservatories to reactivate their boarding school units, saying, "We attended boarding schools in İzmir, Çorum and Yozgat. These schools serve not just their respective provinces but all of Türkiye. Exceptional talent emerges from these institutions. What we need to do is ensure the reactivation of the boarding units in our conservatories."

Describing these programs as acts of goodwill, Sağtürk added: "With the motto 'Opera and Ballet Everywhere,' we set out using our own resources and talents. What’s remarkable is that while we celebrate record-breaking attendance at our regular performances, we’ve also strengthened the bond among our artists, creating a unified spirit. Other general directorates will undoubtedly contribute significantly as well. We plan to return to these regions every four years. With the interest, trust, and support of our people, we are making history."