Stars to dance at Ancient Ephesus Theater

İZMİR
The eighth International Ephesus Opera and Ballet Festival, organized by the General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet, will bring globally acclaimed stars to the stage of the historic Ephesus Ancient Theater between June 27 and July 13.

According to a statement by the General Directorate, the festival will once again serve as a meeting point for history and the performing arts.

Organizers said that the magical atmosphere of Ephesus will merge with performances by internationally renowned artists to offer a visual and auditory feast for art lovers. Drawing record-breaking attendance each year, the festival promises to deliver a world-class cultural experience in a breathtaking historical setting.

The festival will open with one of the most beloved works in the classical ballet repertoire, “Swan Lake,” on June 27 and 28 at 9 p.m. at the Ephesus Ancient Theater. The performance is expected to captivate audiences not only through Tchaikovsky's timeless score but also with the presence of world-famous principal dancers Daniil Simkin and Iana Salenko, who will share the lead roles.

This year’s festival program, rich and diverse as ever, will feature a blend of timeless classics and contemporary adaptations. Highlights include Mozart’s lively and elegant opera “The Abduction from the Seraglio,” Carl Orff’s dramatic masterpiece “Carmina Burana,” and the original opera “Aşk-ı Memnu” (Forbidden Love), adapted from the renowned novel by Halit Ziya Uşaklıgil. Another anticipated highlight is Verdi’s “La Traviata,” which will feature globally acclaimed baritone Željko Lučić in a leading role.

For the festival’s finale, the celebrated ballet “Zorba,” featuring the music of legendary Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis, will be staged by the Ankara State Opera and Ballet at the Ephesus Ancient Theater, promising to enchant the audience with its high energy and emotional depth.

In keeping with its commitment to engaging audiences of all ages, the festival also includes a colorful musical production for children.

The one-act play “Şekeronya,” which highlights the importance of reading, will introduce young viewers to the magical world of books. The production will be staged on Sunday, June 29, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Necdet Aydın Stage of the Bornova Culture and Arts Center.

 

