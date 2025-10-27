Türkiye, UK sign Eurofighter jet deal during Starmer visit

ANKARA
Türkiye and the United Kingdom signed a cooperation deal on the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets during British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Ankara on Monday, marking a new step in defense ties between the two NATO allies.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hailed the agreement as “a new symbol of our strategic partnership” and thanked Starmer and his team for their efforts within the Eurofighter Consortium.

The two leaders also discussed trade, energy cooperation and the situation in Gaza. Erdoğan praised the UK’s decision to recognize Palestine, saying: “We all share responsibility to preserve the ceasefire — the Israeli government must be restrained.”

Starmer said Türkiye and the UK were “working closer than ever,” announcing the launch of the first Türkiye–UK Bilateral Cooperation Framework, which he described as “a key milestone in strengthening our partnership.”

Under the agreement, the UK will supply Türkiye with 20 Eurofighter jets, with the possibility of additional deliveries in the future.

